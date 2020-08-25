Editor’s Pick: Superflower The Everyday Serum

What: Whether you’re known to usually ~ CBD and chill ~ or not, this hardworking serum contains all the goodness you would expect from clean skincare brand Superflower. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan, and has no nasties like parabens, synthetics, phthalates, or silicone. Not that you need more of a reason to love it, but it literally smells like roses too!

Who: Superflower is the clean CBD skincare line dreamt up by co-founders Olivia Combemale and Cary Leitzes. As two beauty obsessives, respectively in their 20s and 40s and with different skin concerns, the duo endeavored to create universally-appealing products that were simultaneously conscious, cool, and chic enough for consumers of any age.

Why: This natural serum contains naturally-derived CBD to calm and soothe, while Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and replenishes tired skin as it restores a what’s-her-secret glow. And let no one say this hardworking serum is slacking off: it also brings brightening Vitamin C, healing grapeseed oil, and softening jojoba oil into the fold too.

Ultimately, like its multi-tasking co-founders—btw, Leitzes spearheads creative agency LEITZES&CO, where Combemale also works—is there anything it can’t do?

How much: $68.

Where: mysuperflower.com