Shoshanna Gruss On What’s New at Shoshanna

As the founder and creative director of her namesake brand, Shoshanna, we’ve always admired the effortless style of Shoshanna Gruss. The Daily Summer checks in with one of our longtime faves to see how she’s managed to keep her finger on the pulse for more than 20 years and still feels fresh.

What do you have on tap for the rest of the summer?

To spend as much time as I can out in Sag Harbor with my family—on the beach, in the water, surfing, sleeping late once in a while, and getting back on track with a workout plan. Anna Kaiser, I’m coming for you!

Any travel plans?

I’m taking my children to Japan, and hopefully traveling a little bit in Southern France toward the end of the summer.

What’s new with the business?

We just launched a fun collab with Sunflow beach chairs! Perfect timing for long days ahead at the beach!

You’ve been around for more than 20 years. How has the brand evolved?

The brand has evolved so much since we launched in 1998; as I have grown, the brand has grown—from a single, busy young woman looking to work hard/play hard to a mother of three who has a crazy busy schedule but still likes to play, just not as hard or as late. Launching the swim line and then the Baby Girl line were just natural evolutions of what I needed in my life, but I credit a lot of our longevity in that we stay true to our customer base, and never stray too far from our Shoshanna DNA. We make beautiful, timeless, celebratory pieces that include many women’s bodies.

What are your customers looking for in pieces from your line?

Our customers expect a beautiful piece that is impeccably made, but, most important, fits them like it was made for them. We are known for our inclusive fit.

Do you have any muses?

I don’t really have a muse. I’m inspired by so many women. I do have a huge crush on Dolly Parton. I think she is the coolest.

How do you navigate work/life balance?

I don’t! [Laughs] It’s not easy. I have an unbelievable team at Shoshanna, and I couldn’t be the kind of mother I want to be without them. I worked so hard before my children were born that I didn’t feel guilty when I decided I was going to be the one to drop them off and pick them up every day in their early years. When I’m conflicted, and I have a work obligation or something for my children, I usually pose the question to myself, in five years, which one will have meant more and that usually sends me in the direction of my children. I don’t know if that’s the right move, but I 100 percent know it’s not the wrong move.

What have you been enjoying in the Hamptons lately?

The new Carissa’s in Sag Harbor is a gorgeous addition! I cannot wait to check out Christian’s by Wölffer Estate in Amagansett, too!

What’s your favorite beach on the East End?

We love the bay beaches in Sag Harbor, most especially Long Beach. Wiborg and Ditch Plains are favorites for surfing with my twins; Atlantic and Main beaches get my vote for best snack bar, but you can’t really go wrong out there. Rogers Beach in Westhampton has seen some of my favorite shell-collecting moments.

You have such great personal style. What’s your approach to style and the way you dress?

Thank you so much! I love color and unique accessories that make a dress my own. I learned a long time ago that I don’t have a trendy body, and there are only a few shapes I feel flatter me. I repeat the same basic shapes; I love a great fit and flare! I change up color, fabric, and length, and then make each outfit unique with amazing shoes, bags, jewels, and belts. Once you figure out what works for your individual shape, it’s so much fun playing dress up!

