10 Scent Diffusers to Take Your Aromatherapy Game to the Next Level

Self-care during this time of self-isolation has everyone turning to multiple sources of therapeutic remedies. From whipping up delicious comfort foods to filling homes with aromatherapy candles, nothing is off-limits. Enter the effects of diffusers that allow you to relax, energize, and more based on the essential oils you select. Here are just a few that you can invest in now, which offer a bevy of features to work in any dwelling.

1. SPAROOM Succulent Essential Oil Diffuser, $40

It’s the perfect size to place on your WFH desk and is simply adorable. You get up to four hours of continuous mist and it will automatically shut off too. Plus, it comes with a USB cord so you can charge it with your computer while you work.



2. PURA Diffuser Starter Kit, $63

This is the diffuser of the future! You connect it to your smart phone for complete control so you can adjust the scents, intensity, and timing regardless of your location. It even lets you create schedules and doubles as a night light too.



3. VITRUVI Black Stone Porcelain Diffuser and Essential Oils Set, $172

For the sleek minimalist, this chic diffuser comes with the line’s most popular oils: lavender, eucalyptus, spruce, and grapefruit. You can also mix and match them for a customized scent all your own. There’s two settings, one running 3 hours non-stop or 7 hours at 30-second intervals to let it last longer throughout the day. Bonus: it automatically shuts off should the water run out.



4. PUREGLOW Cystal Himalayan Salt Rock Lamp & Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser, $60

Not only do you get the aromatherapy benefit but it’s combined with the therapeutic properties of pure Himalayan salt rock naturally mined from Pakistan. Designed to “boost your mood, increase energy levels, and neutralize the positively charged ions that emit from electronic devices.” Now you don’t have to worry so much about all that cuddle time…with your phone.



5. SERENE HOUSE Cool Mist Cosmos Scentilizer Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, $40

Boasting an elegant design, this diffuser is far simpler to use than it’s name might imply. Simply add water, the essential oil of your choice, and turn it on. The fragrant water is transformed into a light mist through a ceramic resonator which uses ultrasonic vibrations.



6. DOTERRA Petal Essential Collection, $63

The company is devoted to providing its customers with Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade (CPTG) oils while using responsible sourcing practices and maintain sustainability through partnerships with local growers worldwide. This three piece set comes with the Petal diffuser – which emits an ultra fine mist and soft white light – and two equally different oils. Use the wild orange for an uplifting boost to feel more energized or just chill with a few drops of lavender.



7. HEALING SOLUTIONS Onyx Marble Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser, $70

With this intergalactic design, it’s not only a diffuser but a conversation piece. Like most it has an automatic shut-off but gives you up to 12 hours of runtime. In addition to multi-color LED lighting, it is virtually silent using whisper-quiet mist technology.



8. SAJE Uplifted Days Energizing Diffuser Kit, $77

The name says it all! We love the funky geometric design of the Aroma Zen diffuser and essential oils with playful names like Liquid Sunshine and Deep Breath. Two things, we all could use these days! Another incredibly quiet product, it can run for up to 5 hours continuously or alternate off-and-on for 10.



9. ELLIA Imagine Cordless Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, $60

Being able to place this diffuser anywhere in your abode sans cable? Talk about convenient. It’s powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and gives you 4 hours of continuous run time or 8 hours if intermittent much like stationary ones. So you’re not giving up anything for that added mobile convenience.



10. VICTSING Essential Oil Diffuser, $30

This is by far one of the current favorites in the hunt for the perfect diffuser. Affordable it has a low mist level lasting up to 10 hours. And it comes with all the bells an whistles: 7 different colored lights with two options (dim or bright), 2 mist settings, 4 timer settings, and the must-have auto turn-off function.



