Editor's Pick: Nicole Miller Protective Face Mask

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

What: A 100 percent cotton, reusable, non-medical, machine washable face mask with elastic straps for a comfortable fit.

Who: An American born to a French mother, Nicole Miller was trained at the Rhode Island School of Design and the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris before launching her namesake brand in New York in 1992 and helping popularize the little black dress in America. Miller is a CFDA member and has been the recipient of numerous industry awards including the Legend of Fashion Award (2006), Fashion Group International Lifetime Achievement Award (2012), and the Visionary Woman Award (2014).

Why: Face masks are an absolute must right now and disposable ones are both hard to find and a complete environmental disaster. But these affordable options from Nicole Miller, made with leftover fabric from her past collections, are a more eco-conscious way to stay safe while social-distancing. Plus, 10 percent of all sales will go to fighting COVID-19.

Where: Nicolemiller.com

How (much): $12

