Women Model Management stunner, Isabeli Fontana, is isolating in Brazil with her family and has taken up some new household chores as she rides out the coronavirus crisis. In our latest installment of “Cabin Fever Diaries,” she tells us how she’s been spending her days.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since entering isolation?

I learned to stay at home. I’m so used to always being on the plane that I’m now discovering what it’s like to have a routine. At first, it was strange, I was anxious with so much free time, but now I have created my rituals to work my body and soul daily.

Has anything good come out of this whole experience for you?

I have taken advantage of this new phase to take even better care of myself and give attention to family and friends with whom I did not talk so often.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

I miss going to the beach, playing with my kids at sea, giving long loving hugs to those I like.

What are you doing to decompress?

I have been doing a lot of yoga and meditation exercises. I love being silent, putting my thoughts in order.

What are you doing to help others?

I have been making Instagram lives with experts in various areas to bring knowledge and entertainment to my fans in such difficult times. I believe that social networks have the power to bring people together, so I like to think that I am helping someone who is alone at home through my digital platforms.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since isolating?

My husband is a musician and I will catch myself singing with him, which is terrible news for anyone who hears me!

What are you most anxious about?

At the beginning, I was very anxious and worried about my family and loved ones. The uncertainty is something that causes mixed feelings, but now I’m aware of the importance of this moment we’re living under.

What have you been eating?

My diet is composed of fruits, cereals, mushrooms, eggs, vegetables, and legumes. I haven’t changed anything in my foods.

Have you accomplished any special projects since entering isolation?

My house in Florianópolis (SC/Brazil) is surrounded by glass windows and it’s me who is cleaning them up. I’m not complaining, but it’s something new for me.

View this post on Instagram Quarentando / Quarantining #FaxinaFashionWeek #EmCasa #StayHome A post shared by Isabeli Fontana (@isabelifontana) on Apr 6, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

What music have you been listening to lately?

Mantras and songs written by my husband, Di Ferrero.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

The perception of how strong we are and how we need each other. No one is truly alone.

