Transform Your Grid! New Filters From Instagram-famous Artist Sara Shakeel Will Add Sparkle To Your Selfies

Dentist-turned-artist Sara Shakeel likely needs no further introduction to the social media savvy. After all, her artwork is regrammed and reshared so frequently that it’s essentially launched its own category of double-tap worthy Insta-art.

And now, the award-winning creative has partnered with Artleap to launch one-tap photo editing ability, allowing you to transform your boring (sorry, but it’s true) OOTD or latte art pics with her signature crystal and glitter artwork. Shakeel has already collaborated with top name fashion and beauty institutions, including Vogue and LaMer, but this is the first time in four years that she has allowed the world access to her distinctive style.

Within the Artleap app, there will now be options to add Shakeel’s famous crystal tears or halo to your selfies, and additional capabilities to add dreamy elements like the moon, sea, a pink sky, and more.

“I always wanted to create something for all the artists at heart out there,” Shakeel wrote to her one million Instagram followers when announcing the collaboration. “And little did I know great people at @artleapapp were right there waiting for the magic to happen!! I couldn’t be more proud of what I’ve selected for you guys! It’s fun and as easy as creating art with just a tap!…Sharing art feels really good, especially in these tough times! So go crazy creative, and imagine the ordinary into something extraordinary!”

See below for just how simple it is to DIY. Then, just sit back and watch the likes roll in…..

The crystal design is available for all users and the glitter artwork is available for premium members, with premium pricing available for $5.99/month, $19.99/year or $59.99/one-time purchase. Download Artleap by Lightricks here.

