Get Around The Hamptons For Free, Thanks To Jack Brinkley-Cook & Gianpaolo De Felice’s New RoveLoop

No, April Fools Day hasn’t come early—there really is something essential to be found for free in the Hamptons! Thanks to RoveLoop, the first of its kind “micro- mobility” model, East End locals and visitors alike can avail of free transportation in eco-friendly electric vehicles.

The RoveLoop service is available to passengers traveling within close proximity of three covered zones: Sag Harbor, East Hampton, and Montauk. Powered by Optimum, RoveLoop rides are entirely f-r-e-e (!) for the summer through October 31. And they’re available to everyone; all you have to do is download the app and schedule your ride.

The newly-launched service was intended to be unveiled last summer, but COVID pushed it out. Planning for RoveLoop originally began in 2019, when the Mayor of Sag Harbor, Kathleen Mulcahy approached Giannpaolo de Felice (co-founder of Tutto Il Giorno eateries with wife Gabby Karan) about the prospect of partnering to create a product that would reduce prevalent issues like traffic, parking, and driving under the influence. The service launched with two vehicles in Sag Harbor over Memorial Day Weekend, and demand has been so sufficient that the service has now expanded to East Hampton and Montauk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RoveLoop (@roveloop)

RoveLoop follows the success of Rove Shuttle, which de Felice and Jack Brinkley-Cook launched in 2019, offering commuters a more elevated way to get Out East without breaking the bank. To find out more about the eco-friendly rides offered with RoveLoop, download the app now.

