Rachel Chiara Fix Of R.Chiara On The Benefits Of Launching Her Jewelry Line During The Pandemic

As many people will tell you with a surprised look on their face, the runaway success story during the pandemic has been the jewelry category. It makes sense when you think about it: people (with the money to do so) still wanted to make purchases that were emotional, significant, and an investment. This has been music to the ears of Rachel Chiara Fix, founder of r.chiara. The GIA-certified gemologist and jewelry designer officially launches her Spring ’21 line today; with magpie-worthy gold and diamond styles a’plenty. The Daily caught up with the newcomer to hear what it’s really been like navigating a fledgling brand during a crazy time—making good on a career move she always wanted to pursue. Here’s her story!

Why did you decide to create r.chiara?

Creating this new line was a way to express my creativity during the pandemic. After adjusting to the new normal of quarantine, I slowed down, sat down, grabbed my sketch pad, and just started drawing. I’ve always been drawn to clean lines and symmetry, but with an edge. The first pieces I actually sketched in this collection were the open starburst pieces. That’s what really inspired the geometric shapes in this collection. My personal style is dainty and subtle, but I enjoy making a statement at times. My goal for this line was to create pieces that can be worn every day, but can just as easily be

dressed up.

How has it been growing a brand during quarantine?

Connecting with clients over social media has been a plus, but we all miss the ability to get to know each other on a more personal level, especially since jewelry is so personal. While historically it has been a challenge to sell high value items online, it is the way of the future. I’ve been fortunate to have organic growth of my online sales and hope to continue to grow that. In a time where everyone is trying to get creative on social media, I like to let the jewelry do the talking and so far, it’s been working!

How business going?

It’s going great! Starting a brand and business is never an easy task, but every day is different and a learning experience. I’ve enjoyed the journey and can’t wait to see the brand continue to grow and evolve. This new collection is something I’ve been really excited about, so I can’t wait to hear what people think!

Why did you want to start your own business?

I’ve always had a passion and love for jewelry, a desire to create, and an excitement for business. I love the feeling of creating a piece that brings so much joy to someone else, whether that be for bridal or an everyday piece like some of the r. chiara layering bracelets or stacking rings. I always smile, knowing my pieces will be worn during life milestones, will last a lifetime, and can be passed down between generations. Ever since I was in grade school, I’ve advised my friends and family on jewelry…and now I can create it for them! I decided to take a leap of faith in the middle of a global pandemic and I could not be happier!

Ok tell us about the new line!

It’s fun, cool, and wearable. It’s layer-able or can to be worn on its own. It’s jewelry for the edgy girl with multiple piercings, or the classic girl who only wants to wear simple jewelry.

