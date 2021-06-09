Daily News: Karlie Kloss’ Latest Activewear Drop, Mytheresa Hops Aboard The Resale Train, The Latest From Prada, Balenciaga, Yeezy, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Karlie Kloss drops collection #2 with Adidas!

This new mom is definitely a cool one! Klossy’s latest drop with Adidas is inspired by her deep-rooted love for the outdoors. As requested by the supermodel herself, the collection keeps nature top of mind, tapping new recycled materials and methods to reduce its environmental impact. The offering includes a wide array of track pants, swimwear, sports bras, leggings, and layering pieces. Thanks to the previous success of the collaboration, the collection also brings back formerly sold out pieces and reimagined iterations of them. To celebrate the launch, as well as the start of the Kode With Klossy camp season, the model drove through NYC in a bedecked truck to Washington Square Park, where she met up with her coding scholars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Prada Outdoor brings the beach to Dallas

After its debut in SoHo’s Prada boutique last Friday, Prada Outdoor’s “Coast” pop-up has officially set up shop at Neiman Marcus in Dallas. The 2,250 square-foot beachy installation, which launched at the department store’s NorthPark location on Tuesday, will enjoy the space until June 27. In addition to the main installation, which is aptly decorated with beach chairs, sand, oceanfront views, and mannequins boasting all of the collection’s latest summer must-haves, two other teaser pop-ups welcome visitors at the store’s entrance and on the second floor. The “Coast” will subsequently head to Prada’s Beverly Hills store on June 14, followed by Miami Design on June 24. Take us to the shore!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Yeezy takes over The Met, MSG, Guggenheim, LACMA, and more!

Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s a floating projection of the new covetable Yeezy Gap Round Jacket. Seen across cultural institutions in New York, L.A., and Chicago, the distinctive outerwear announced its arrival on the scene (it’s ready for pre-order now) by splashing itself on the likes of the New York Public Library, the Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Palladium, as well as additional neighborhood hotspots in the three areas. Get it while it’s hot, kids!

Frankies Bikinis launches sandals

Coming Thursday, the same high fashion swimwear label atop everyone’s vacation-ready minds will debut its foray into footwear! The California-based brand will launch a limited-edition collection of four footwear styles—the Juna Tery slides, the Zori Sandal, the Surf Fun Heel, and the LA Girl Platform—each of which pair most perfectly with a FB signature swimsuit and bucket hat. Though the offering, from $65 to $265, is marked limited-edition, founder and creative director Francesca Aiello said she plans to expand it over time with the addition of future products. The footwear launch follows a months-long run of collaborations and partnerships with brands and celebs like Naomi Osaka, Hailee Steinfeld, Sofia Richie, and, most recently, Alo Yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

Crocs are here to stay, thanks to Balenciaga

One thing’s for sure—Demna Gvasalia still hasn’t satisfied his Crocs fix! Following the Crocs x Balenciaga collaboration in 2018, during which the infamous platform version first hit the runway, Gvasalia is back for round two, doing what he does best: taking the unorthodox route. The result? Croc stilettos and a pair of rainboots. The collaboration, which debuted on the deep-fake SS ’22 Balenciaga runway on Monday, was donned by singular model Eliza Douglas while dancing down the runway to a lifeless audience. Following countless celebrity collaborations and runway debuts, the footwear brand has seemingly, against all odds, made its mark in high fashion.

Mytheresa is next in line for resale

Online luxury retailer Mytheresa has officially maneuvered its way into the resale market. The Munich-based e-commerce giant has joined forces with resale giant Vestiaire Collective to launch a new service. Launching today, the service will help top clients sell authenticated pre-owned items and offer store credit in exchange for the products. The service will apply to handbags from 20 luxury designers, and will be available to customers in Europe, though it will likely be available to a larger customer base by the end of the year. Fingers crossed that the U.S. is next!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mytheresa (@mytheresa.com)

Baccarat to build bespoke residence in the heart of Miami

Luxury crystal brand Baccarat is on the move—to the sunshine state! Its latest bespoke property, Baccarat Residences Brickell, is set to open doors in 2024. The new property marks a continuation of the legacy of Baccarat Residences New York. The new 75-story building, which will house 360 luxury residences in addition to an exclusive offering of penthouses and riverfront villas. The property will boast panoramic views of the Miami River, Biscayne Bay, and the city skyline. In collaboration with the 250-year-old brand, the building is being developed by Jorge Perez’s Related Group and Barry Sternlicht’s SH Hotels & Resorts.

Planned Parenthood’s “Connecting To Care” event raises $535,000

Last night’s Connecting to Care: An Evening with Planned Parenthood event, which raised upwards of half a million, featured personal stories of New York City women that have sought the care and services of the organization. Actors, comedians, and celebrities (Leslie Jones, Carla Gugino, Lachlan Watson, among others) were also in attendance—albeit, virtually—offering up support and inspiration. In addition to personal testimonies and celebrity sentiments, commentary was offered from an array of PP organizers and health care experts.

