Baccarat Partners With The 5th Annual Pegasus World Cup Championship

Giddy up! The upcoming 5th annual Pegasus World Cup Championship has announced Baccarat as their trophy partner. The French luxury brand has designed clear and black crystal trophies created by Allison Hawkes. Struck by light, the sculpted material reveals the muscles of the prancing thoroughbred creature.

The Clear Pegasus, valued at $34,500 will be presented to the winner of the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational. The Black Pegasus, valued at $42,500, will be presented to the winner of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational. This year’s Championship will be held on January 23rd at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. (A limited amount of tickets will be available, with strict COVID-19 safety measures at the event.)

To kick things off, they’ve created a short film, (W)Inner Circle, which celebrates the fashion and lifestyle of the Pegasus World Cup. The film was shot in the buzzy Miami Design District by Alexander Saladrigas, who was on The Daily’s New Wave list in 2019. The film features models doing… model-ly things (!) to the tune of The Alan Parsons Project’s song, “I Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You.”

The mods wear looks from Valentino, Emanuel Ungaro, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Adeam with a dinner scene in the short featuring settings provided by Baccarat. (Ps. There’s a Baccarat boutique and lounge in the Miami Design District as well as Zegna and Valentino stores.)

Watch the short here:

