PatBo SS ’21 Collection Mixes Signature Styles With Vintage Pin Up Vibes

We already had vacay wanderlust, even before we saw designer Patricia Bonaldi’s water-inspired collection for Spring Summer ’21.

For her label PatBo, the Brazil-native looked to retro silhouettes and prints to pepper in with her steadfast offerings (if you took a shot for every time you saw the cut-out maxi beach dress on your feed this summer, you would have been pretty tipsy.) Of course, that ubiquitous maxi is back to keep fans happy, as are reliables like lace-trimmed dresses and long-sleeve swimsuits.

Adding a jolt of freshness this season are punchy tropical hues of pink, green, and aqua. Swimsuit and bikini cups come beaded and embroidered with treasure-chest gold, pearl, and sequin detailing. True to her ethos, Bonaldi employs local artisans in Brazil for this meticulous craftsmanship, and each hand-sewn piece takes a full two days to complete. Talk about making a style statement à la plage next year.

It’s 1950s Palm Springs meets the Little Mermaid for the Instagram generation. And we can’t wait to make a splash in it next season.

See the collection below:

