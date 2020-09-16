Bronx and Banco Brings Aussie Sunshine to the New York Skyline During NYFW

Of the select few brands who decided to have a live presentation this season, Bronx and Banco is one of the newer additions to the NYFW schedule. But for a small brand, it made a big statement with its—socially distanced—runway show on the roof of Spring Studios.

All eyes were on Natalie De Banco’s slinky and sexy creations, in sky blue hues and shades of dandelion yellow, siren-worthy reds, and vermillion. The New York fashion crowd has long had a soft spot for Australian labels, and this Sydney-based brand is no exception. The collection—called The Retreat—was split into two similar offerings in distinct color groupings: the first was comprised of icy blue, white, and animal print dresses with braided detailing and NSFW cutouts. There was also beach bar-ready co-ords, tailored short suits in linen, and gowns with billowing sleeves and trains that sashayed with attitude.

Next came similar silhouettes in a warmer palette, but with the welcome addition of feathers, draped ombré chiffon, flared sleeves, and mini frocks with so much bounce, it would have been a sin not to use the iPhone’s slo-mo function to capture the movement. It was the type of fashion smorgasbord we really needed to witness again. After months of living in sweat pants and shapeless house dresses, thank heavens Bronx and Banco is bringing sexy back.

See the collection below:

