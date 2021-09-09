NYFW Parties Are Back! Dior Invites A Listers To Brooklyn Museum Opening, Bvlgari Goes Big With A Bash At Le Bain, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing—the NYFW edition!

Bvlgari parties it up at The Standard

Media, celebrities, and tastemakers flocked to The Standard High Line to kick off New York Fashion Week and introduce new styles to Bvlgari’s iconic B.zero1 collection. Hosted by Bvlgari’s Daniel Paltridge, brand ambassadors Eiza Gonzalez, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt reveled in the unrivaled panoramic views of the NYC skyline from Le Bain and The Rooftop. The crowd enjoyed live DJ sets by Paul Sevigny all night, and Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle even took to the stage for a high-energy performance. Among those in attendance were Amelia Gray Hamlin, Dove Cameron, G-Eazy, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Sanders, Barbie Farreria, Jordan Barrett, Maddie Ziegler, Leomie Anderson, Sara Sampaio, La La Anthony, Shanina Shaik, Lori Harvey, Amanda Steele, Amelie Zilber, Chase Finlay, Erica Pelosini, Faouzia, Gigi Gorgeous, Marta Pozzan, Shaun Ross, Law Roach, Bretman Rock, Talita von Furstenberg, Ruby Aldridge, Vanessa Moody, Will Peltz, Zeke Thomas, and more.

Dior celebrates opening of Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibit

Elegance was served at the Brooklyn Museum last night, as fashion’s finest attended a cocktail event for the opening of the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition. Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is being reinvented as seen through the eyes of curator Florence Müller in collaboration with Matthew Yokobosky. On view from September 10, the exhibition takes guests through the House’s successive artistic directors—Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri. Among those in attendance were Maria Grazia Chiuri, Yara Shahidi, Lorde, Kristin Davis, Kacey Musgraves, Jordan Alexander, Bernard Arnault, KAWS, Derek Blasberg, Jeffrey Deitch, Jason Bolden, Frédéric Fekkai, TK Quann, Fabiola Beracasa, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, AnnaSophia Robb, Swizz Beatz, ASAP Ferg, James Turlington, Brittany O’Grady, and many more.

Gucci and Azéde Jean-Pierre present Azede powered by Gucci

To mark the return of NYFW, and as part of Gucci’s continued efforts to foster independent young talent, Gucci welcomed guests to support emerging young designer Azède Jean-Pierre as the brand unveiled the Azede Powered by Gucci capsule collection of knitwear-focused pieces. Guests at the Wooster St store event included Marco Bizzarri, Susan Chokachi, Adam Eli, Alex Roth, Alyssa Coscarelli, Bethann Hardison, Bevy Smith, Carlotta Kohl, CaSandra Diggs, Claudette Jean, Curtis Harding, Deon Hinton, Derek Blasberg, Deray Mckesson, President Derrick Johnson, Elizabeth Saltzman, Ibra Ake, Isaac Hinden-Miller, Jackson Lee, Jourdan Love, Kemio, Madelynn Furlong, Michael Brun, Parker Kit Hill, Satchel Lee, Shanel Campbell, Thelma Golden, Tina Leung, Tyler Blue Golden, Wayman Bannerman, Wyclef Jean, Ziwe, and more.

MATCHESFASHION and Tanner Krolle celebrate NYFW with dinner at Saint Theo’s

Celebrating NYFW, Elizabeth Von der Goltz, chief commercial officer at MATCHESFASHION, and Tabitha Simmons, creative director at Tanner Krolle, hosted an intimate dinner at new West Village eatery Saint Theo’s. Guests included Charli XCX, Karen Elson, Tommy Dorfman, Tina Leung, Greg Krelenstein, Coco Gordon Moore, Katerina Tanenbaum, Richie Shazam, Zhenya Posternak, Tanya Posternak, Quannah Chasing-Horse, Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Casey Fremont, Charlotte Groeneveld, Kimberly Drew, Beverly Nguyen, Lili Sumner, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, JiaJia Fei, Hamish Bowles, Lynn Yaeger, Mark Holgate, and Chioma Nnadi, among others.

