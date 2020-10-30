News

Need Last Minute Halloween Inspo? Steal It From TikTok!

by Freya Drohan
TikTok (courtesy)

Whether you’ve been invited to a last minute spooky-themed Zoom or you need to chaperone your kids for socially-distanced trick or treating, there’s nothing more annoying than having to scramble for a Halloween costume with zero notice.

As the holiday takes place tomorrow—nothing makes the Halloween-lovers in our midst more excited than when it falls on a Saturday—why not indulge in a little cosplay. After all, 2020 has meant that we’ve missed out on countess outfit opportunities, so why not don a costume just for the thrill of it….

Here are some infinitely-talented creators on TikTok that we’re copping some ideas from. Your move!

@illumin_arty

Removing my 2 hour makeup 😢 #makeupremoval

♬ Deep End – Fousheé

@sophiehannah

Halloween hair dye 👻 Beetlejuice vibes 💜💚 #fyp #hairdye #splithair #halloween2020 #bradmondo

♬ Say My Name – Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso & Kerry Butler & Rob McClure

@chrisgrave

The transition and makeup look KILLED MEEEEE #malemua #makeupartist #fyp #transition

♬ after the storm – favsoundds

@sophiehannah

Netflix Halloween Costumes – what’s your fave? #fyp #halloweenlooks #netflix #sabrina #strangerthings

♬ Netflix Sophie Hannah – Sophie Hannah

@slimgirlsupreme

Day 25: What’s halloween without a pumpkin look? 🎃 #halloweenlooks #halloweensa #fyp #makeupartist #trend

♬ Spooky, Scary Skeletons – Andrew Gold

@tbagtree

Sally Stitches 💙 #fyp #foryou #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #sallystitches #nightmarebeforechristmas #makeuptutorial #sfxmakeup #halloween

♬ original sound – Theresa Spencer

@illumin_arty

Me everyday before midday tbh! Winifred Sanderson from hocus pocus is iconic 🧙‍♀️ #mycostume #halloweenlook #fyp

♬ Hocus Pocus another glorious morning – Freeform

@slimgirlsupreme

Day 22: This took me 7 hours to do, and it’s one second to share 🥺💙 tag a friend who loves Game of Thrones! 💙 #halloweenlooks #fyp

♬ Game of Thrones – Theme – London Music Works

@malakboughzala30

We can play forever 💉❤️😂 #octobermood #fyp #foryourpage #hallooween #halloweenmakeup #halloweenlooks #tunisiangirls

♬ Come! Play With Me – ❤ⓚⓐⓣⓨ❤

@flawlessbytenisha

💀❤️🧡💛 #halloweenmakeup #makeupartist #10secondsvs #Halloween #skull

♬ Put Your Records On – Ritt Momney

@wyntirose

A quick tutorial! Hopefully this is helpful 🥺🥰 #halloween2020 #halloweenmakeup #tutorial #halloweenlooks

♬ Ice Dance (From “Edward Scissorhands”) – Ashton Gleckman

@beiy02

#duet with @Beiy02 #creepydoll #halloweenlooks #foryou #faceart

♬ original sound – Miki ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)✧

@itszaybaybay

Maleficent got a makeover! #maleficent #disney #disneycosplay #fyp #WeGetIt #BeConvincing #halloweenlooks

♬ kimset by xix – meow meow

@faruzayakubu

Sweet but dangerous 💙🔥🔥🔥#ghanaianmua #makeuptransformation #makeup #ghanaiantiktoker #halloweenlooks

♬ Pretty Girl – Adekunle Gold & Patoranking

@rebeccakeara

This took me 9 hours, please don’t let it flop 😭 #asosdaytofright #HalloweenLook #halloweenlooks #freakweek #halloween #halloweenmakeup #makeup #hshq

♬ original sound – Camo dancer

