Need Last Minute Halloween Inspo? Steal It From TikTok!

Whether you’ve been invited to a last minute spooky-themed Zoom or you need to chaperone your kids for socially-distanced trick or treating, there’s nothing more annoying than having to scramble for a Halloween costume with zero notice.
As the holiday takes place tomorrow—nothing makes the Halloween-lovers in our midst more excited than when it falls on a Saturday—why not indulge in a little cosplay. After all, 2020 has meant that we’ve missed out on countess outfit opportunities, so why not don a costume just for the thrill of it….
Here are some infinitely-talented creators on TikTok that we’re copping some ideas from. Your move!
@illumin_arty
Removing my 2 hour makeup 😢 #makeupremoval
@sophiehannah
Halloween hair dye 👻 Beetlejuice vibes 💜💚 #fyp #hairdye #splithair #halloween2020 #bradmondo
♬ Say My Name – Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso & Kerry Butler & Rob McClure
@chrisgrave
The transition and makeup look KILLED MEEEEE #malemua #makeupartist #fyp #transition
@sophiehannah
Netflix Halloween Costumes – what’s your fave? #fyp #halloweenlooks #netflix #sabrina #strangerthings
@slimgirlsupreme
Day 25: What’s halloween without a pumpkin look? 🎃 #halloweenlooks #halloweensa #fyp #makeupartist #trend
@tbagtree
Sally Stitches 💙 #fyp #foryou #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #sallystitches #nightmarebeforechristmas #makeuptutorial #sfxmakeup #halloween
@illumin_arty
Me everyday before midday tbh! Winifred Sanderson from hocus pocus is iconic 🧙♀️ #mycostume #halloweenlook #fyp
@slimgirlsupreme
Day 22: This took me 7 hours to do, and it’s one second to share 🥺💙 tag a friend who loves Game of Thrones! 💙 #halloweenlooks #fyp
@malakboughzala30
We can play forever 💉❤️😂 #octobermood #fyp #foryourpage #hallooween #halloweenmakeup #halloweenlooks #tunisiangirls
@flawlessbytenisha
💀❤️🧡💛 #halloweenmakeup #makeupartist #10secondsvs #Halloween #skull
@wyntirose
A quick tutorial! Hopefully this is helpful 🥺🥰 #halloween2020 #halloweenmakeup #tutorial #halloweenlooks
@beiy02
#duet with @Beiy02 #creepydoll #halloweenlooks #foryou #faceart
@itszaybaybay
Maleficent got a makeover! #maleficent #disney #disneycosplay #fyp #WeGetIt #BeConvincing #halloweenlooks
@faruzayakubu
Sweet but dangerous 💙🔥🔥🔥#ghanaianmua #makeuptransformation #makeup #ghanaiantiktoker #halloweenlooks
@rebeccakeara
This took me 9 hours, please don’t let it flop 😭 #asosdaytofright #HalloweenLook #halloweenlooks #freakweek #halloween #halloweenmakeup #makeup #hshq
