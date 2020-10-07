Moschino Goes To Canada

The King of collaboration is at it again. Jeremy Scott’s latest project is a collab with Moschino and Hudson Bay’s Company. The Canadian retailer is celebrating 350 years (!!!!) in business this year and hooked up with the Italian luxury brand to create a collection inspired by Hudson’s Bay signature stripes, classic HBC red, green, yellow and indigo.

The collection dropped yesterday and is anchored by the premium wool Moto Jacket. The eleven-piece collection features street-style staples like loungewear, a keyring, belt, t-shirt, dress, waist bag and Moschino’s Moto Jacket Shoulder Bag enveloped in HBC Stripes.

“The Room at Hudson’s Bay has always been a destination for customers to find the most coveted designs from around the world,” says Tyler Franch, VP, fashion director, Hudson’s Bay. “This collaboration is the perfect marriage of Jeremy Scott’s avant-garde and forward design aesthetic, with our famous Point Blanket fabrications that are rooted in Hudson’s Bay Company’s 350-year history.”

The collection is made in Italy and starts at $185 with the top price $1695. (Canadian dollars)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.