Miley Cyrus Opens Up In Rare Interview, Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund Finalists Announced, Keds x Recreational Habits, Fisher To Play Surf Lodge, And More!

Miley Cyrus covers British Vogue

Miley Cyrus doesn’t need to do press, which makes it even more thrilling to be blessed with an editorial and no-holds-barred interview with the global superstar. Cyrus sat down with British Vogue—admitting it was more as a means to star in a Steven Klein-lensed shoot! That tidbit is just one of many honest statements from the performer, who speaks to writer Giles Hattersley about the longterm impacts of how the media treated her as a child, being sober, the rituals that have saved her sanity, and coming to terms with the pace of fame. “Everything is seasonal,” she says, on the subject of her smash hit Flowers breaking records. “A lot of headlines [recently] have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment. And it will be over.’” Cyrus, 30, also talks about her boyfriend Maxx Morando, whom she met a few summers ago. “We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave!’” Read the full feature here.

And the 10 finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2023 are….

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have announced the 10 next-gen talents who are finalists for this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund: Angelo Fabricio Urrutia of 4SDESIGNS; Colin LoCascio of COLIN LOCASCIO; Rachel Scott of DIOTIMA; Kim Shui of KIM SHUI; Kozaburo Akasaka of KOZABURO; Melitta Baumeister of MELITTA BAUMEISTER; Sami Miro of SAMI MIRO VINTAGE; Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie of TANNER FLETCHER; Everard Best and Téla D’Amore, of WHO DECIDES WAR; and Henry Zankov of ZANKOV. The fund, which aims to support emerging designers and promote the US fashion industry, will bestow $300,000 on the winner, while the two runner-up designers will be awarded $100,000 each. In addition to the financial rewards, the finalists will also benefit from mentorship provided by key industry figures. The selection committee was led by CFDA chairman Thom Browne and Vogue’s chief content officer Anna Wintour, as well as a range of influential industry names.

16Arlington named winner of BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund

Speaking of: the British counterpart to the aforementioned, the British Fashion Council/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, has announced its winner. 16Arlington’s Marco Capaldo will receive the £150,000, which will certainly help the buzzy 2018-founded brand on its mission to expand into menswear. Capaldo has been helming the brand solo since the tragic and sudden loss of his life partner and co-creative director, Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati, in October 2021. The other nominees this year were A.W.A.K.E Mode, Supriya Lele, Piferi, CompletedWorks, Ahluwalia, and Alighieri.

Keds has collaborated with Recreational Habits

Sneaker must-have alert! Launched today, Keds x Recreational Habits’ chic take on the Court Shoe scratches the itch for the old school country club, generational wealth-endorsed aesthetic that TikTok kids are obsessed with embodying. Available only in limited quantities, the premium leather and suede lace-up shoe combines a pop of green, pique lining, a co-branded stamp, and a comfortable 10% recycled PU foam footbed. The shoe is available now for $100—which wouldn’t get you far in your country club access endeavors, but will sure win you street style cred. Shop it on keds.com, recreationalhabits.com, bandier.com, and shopbop.com now while you can.

Fisher to headline Surf Lodge to kick off Memorial Day Weekend

MDW is coming in hot—and Surf Lodge in Montauk has a suitably fire-emoji-worthy performer in store. Aussie DJ Fisher is set to usher in the summer with a set, joined by countryman Oli Benz and other supporting acts. Doors for the Friday gig will open at 4PM, and tickets are essential. While they’re not yet available, you can register your interest here. Buckle up!

