Calvin Klein is back, and better than ever—with a little help from Meg Thee Stallion. Leaning into its signature minimalism, the brand’s latest campaign is light on the clothes, but heavy on the star power. Also included are Jacob Elordi, Rina Sawayama, Anthony Ramos, and Sage Elsesser (yes, Paloma’s brother) are among those fronting the Spring 2021 imagery.

The “Blank Canvas” campaign, shot by Mario Sorrenti, highlights new Calvin Klein Spring styles like white tees, denim, and monogrammed underwear to show how essentials are a “blank slate” for self-expression. The foundational pieces are given a slight makeover. Timeless CK underwear is reworked with breathable Air Fx Tech, and tees and tanks are made with sustainable materials.

It’s also worth noting that many pieces are size-inclusive and gender neutral, making the collection accessible to anyone.

In an accompanying Terence Nance-directed video launched on the brand’s YouTube channel, all of the campaign’s stars are presented in a mix of black and white and color clips. Asking what makes others vulnerable or brings them joy, it’s a reflective look into self-expression and individuality.

The campaign is the latest in Calvin Klein’s range of inclusive ads, following its Fall 2020 campaign and last year’s viral Pride billboard with Jari Jones.

You can watch the video below and shop pieces from the Spring 2021 campaign today on Calvin Klein’s website.

