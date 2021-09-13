12 Chic And Inimitable Made In Italy Brands Not To Miss

We’re still on a high from New York Fashion Week, but we can’t help but transport ourselves across the pond to Italy—where time moves more slowly but the fashion certainly still wows! Lucky for you, we’re introducing you to the 50 Made in Italy brands ready to show at COTERIE’s trade show, scheduled to return to in-person format in NYC from September 19-21. Next up on our list: 12 more brands known for irresistible everyday staples and wardrobe must-haves!

Gimo’s

Laidback Italian cool, but make it urban! Crafted for cosmopolitan trendsetters since 1975, Gimo’s offers an interesting narrative on its racks: disruptive wardrobe staples that scream with simplicity. Just think: subdued leather jackets and paired back pleats offered in a neutral palette.

Xacus

Born in the town of San Vito di Leguzzano in 1956 and brought to life by Alberto Xoccato, Xacus brings more to the table than its arsenal of tailored pieces. Perhaps its longstanding history is what breathes character into le camicie (shirting) hanging on the racks, or perhaps it’s simply the versatility and craftsmanship of each shirt that keeps customers loyal some 60+ years later.

Whyci Milano

Minimalist chic is our new aesthetic—and Whyci has it down to a T. Enlisting only raw materials like silk, cashmere, wool, linen, and cotton, the brand prides itself on taking everyday classics to the next level. Chic, comfy, cute, ciao!

Mazzarelli

If anything ages like a fine wine, it’s Mazzarelli—the 1960s-era men’s shirt couturier founded in Castellana Grotte that has grown to fame for its sartorial precision and charming heritage. With three generations of tailored excellence under its belt, Mazzarelli is a no-brainer when it comes to cuff-to-sleeve perfection.

Anna Maria Paletti

The studio of Anna Maria Paletti sits pretty at the crossroads of simplicity and elegance, where dresses and camisoles flaunt clean lines, dainty prints, and a youthful spirit. With all collections made exclusively in Italy, Anna Maria Paletti only enlists natural fabrics and the most detail-oriented practices for women who strive for excellence, yet prefer effortless style. As for the garb itself, customers can expect tiered layers, pretty detailing, and subtle ruffles in all the right places. Che femme!

Ploumanac’h

Going on vacanza anytime soon? You’re in luck! Arenzano-based Ploumanac’h isn’t one to mess around, especially when it comes to resortwear. Each stitch and seam—be it on a hand-painted cashmere sweater or a linen beach cover-up—is inspired by coastal living and the role the sea plays in Arenzano’s everyday life. Enlisting bright colors, each piece evokes feelings of relaxation and spirit. Buon viaggio!

Avaro Figlio

There’s no question that a modern woman’s wardrobe is meant to make a statement—and Italian-made luxury brand Avaro Figlio knows it better than anyone. The brand’s bold silhouettes not only boast an edgy aesthetic, but also ornate detailing. Whether you’re in need of a chic evening-ready number, a sequin party piece, or planning a walk down the aisle (oh, didn’t we mention there’s a bridal category!?), Avaro Figlio should be the only stop on your shopping list.

BESSI

If anything’s for certain, it’s that Italians know how to have fun—and BESSI’s splashy prints and colorful palettes are proof. The best part? The same playful aesthetic beautifies the racks all year round! While Fall Winter collections typically favor browns and burgundies, the Spring Summer lookbook is full of fluid blues and poppy pinks. Pretty!

Shaft Jeans

We like our pasta al dente and our jeans Shaft! If there’s any wardrobe staple that can stand the test of time, it’s a trusty pair of jeans—and Florence-based brand Shaft Jeans knows just the type. Since opening its doors in 1968, the brand has been a much-frequented destination for all things denim. Sold!

Crem38

Designed for those who are unapologetically themselves, Crem38 encourages both individuality and opposition to conventionality by way of minimalist—and unforgettably chic!—staples. That mantra aside, the offering is limitlessly versatile—with everything from knitwear to beachwear. Female-forward, stylish, and Italian? Say no more!

FEMI’ (Gironacci 1969)

Cult-favorite, comfortable, and cool—it has to be womenswear brand Femì. Passed down from father to son, and operating for over 50 years, this brand is tried, true, and totally a winner!

Caliban (Giemme Brandscorporate)

Born and headquartered in Pontevico since 1979, where its first shirt was sewn, Caliban is the Italian camiceria that boasts undeniable quality, sartorial excellence, and a heartwarming history to match!

