NYFW Events Diary: Out To Dinner With Kendall Jenner & FWRD, Brands Celebrate Their Collections Over Cocktails, Tanya Taylor’s Flower Cart, Plus! A Dior Family Feast

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing—the NYFW edition!

Friday, September 10

FWRD hosts dinner in honor of newly-appointed creative director Kendall Jenner

Luxury e-tailer FWRD brought together a fashionable crowd, to celebrate influencer and supermodel Kendall Jenner’s appointment as creative director. Guests at the soirée, hosted on the rooftop of Zero Bond, included Devin Booker, Emma Chamberlain, Victor Cruz, Fai Khadra, Heron Preston, Victoria Villaroel, Yumi Nu, Aisling Camps, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Derek Blasberg, Jan-Michael Quammie, Justine Skye, Laura Harrier, Lauren Perez, Mark Guiducci, and Zack Bia.

Coach celebrates Spring 2022 show with cocktail party at The Orchard Townhouse

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers invited the house’s nearest and dearest to an intimate cocktail party at The Orchard Townhouse following the runway show at Hudson River Park’s Pier 76. Notable guests in attendance and wardrobed by the brand included Chaka Khan, Jon Batiste, Stella Maxwell, Charli XCX, Lori Harvey, Camila Morrone; Tommy Dorfman, Brittany O’Grady, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Rickey Thompson, Maddie Ziegler; Blake Grey; Noah Beck, Aquaria, and many more.

Saturday, September 11

Jonathan Simkhai toasts to his Spring ’22 collection

After showing his dreamy offering for Spring Summer in an airy Tribeca show space earlier that day, designer Jonathan Simkhai treated his front row fans to dinner and Casamigos cocktails—honoring the 20th memorial of 9/11 and New York City in the process. Among those in attendance at the rooftop dinner at the Public Hotel (hosted in support of Tuesdays Children, a NY charity providing healing for families impacted by September 11), guests included Laverne Cox, Karen Elson, Krysta Rodriguez, Kathryn Gallagher, Savannah Smith, Ruby Aldridge, Isolde Brielmaier, Casey Fremont, Genevieve Angelson, Barbie Ferreira, Maggie Holladay, Chrissy Rutherford, Nausheen Shah, and more.

Sunday, September 12

Tanya Taylor takes over Washington Square Park with a flower cart pop-up

Making a sunny September Sunday that bit more joyful, designer Tanya Taylor took to the West Village to spread the word of her Spring Summer ’22 collection. At the pop-up, each bouquet handed out came with a QR code that brought users straight to content from her recent presentation. While this is the first time that Taylor is dappling in QR codes, the initiative follows her successful new SMS program, which has seen the brand’s digital user base and interaction grow exponentially week on week. Notable names who stopped by to show their support included Huma Abedin, Mel Ottenerg, Katie Sturino, and Glamour editor in chief Samantha Barry.

Neiman Marcus welcomes Lisa Aiken

To celebrate NYFW, and welcome newly-minted fashion and lifestyle director Lisa Aiken into the fold, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus and its president and chief merchant officer Lana Todorovich hosted a cocktail celebration at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Lincoln Center. The philanthropic event included a live performance by Julliard School musicians, and funds raised on the evening benefited organizations such as Julliard, Human Rights Campaign, Fashion Scholarship Fund, New York Performing Arts Library, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Humane Society of the US, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Among those in attendance were Steven Kolb, Wes Gordon, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebel, Jason Wu, Edward Barsamian, Laura Kim, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Duckie Thot, Maye Musk, and more.

A flower-filled Dior dinner

Celebrating the unveiling of the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up in Meatpacking (which opens to the public today and remains on view until 9/16), Dior invited friends of the maison to a preview of the pretty space located at Gansevoort Plaza, followed by dinner at Pastis. Among those in attendance—wearing Dior, mais oui!—were Cara Delevingne, Leyna Bloom, Dan Levy, Savannah Smith, Maye Musk, and more.

