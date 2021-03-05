Eight Made In Italy Accessory Brands To Take Your Look To The Next Level

Welcome to your new obsession: the Italy Pavilion on Coterie’s digital trade show site. Until March 16, the platform has a designated area for discovering the best of Made in Italy fashion. Join us as we explore the offering and uncover everything you need to know. Next up: from hats befitting of a viral Instagram star to time-honored arm candy, it’s your ultimate accessory guide!

Del Conte Bags

Made adhering to historic Venetian traditions and utilizing top-quality leather, a Del Conte bag is handcrafted with care and a guaranteed investment for life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Del Conte (@delcontebags)

Carbotti

What began as a small workshop in Martina Franca by founder Domenico Carbotti in 1956 has evolved to a world-famous family-ran business. But despite the shift to an international brand, careful, considerate craftsmanship remains at the heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARBOTTI OFFICIAL (@carbotti_bags)

Ferruccio Vecchi

We love a dramatic outfit finisher, and there’s arguably no better way than with a glamorous hat. Hence, we turn to Ferruccio Vecchi. Whether it’s a Western-inspired cowboy number or a straw visor for the beach, the historic brand has you covered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FerruccioVecchi (@ferrucciovecchi_hats)

Beba Gioielli

You heard it here first: butterflies are going to be a major trend in 2021. Luckily for you, luxe jewelry brand Beba Gioielli has you covered! Feast your eyes on her handcraft offering via her Instagram page below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beba Gioielli (@bebagioielli)

Angiolo Frasconi

We never met a winter-ready woolie hat we didn’t like! For the ultimate cold weather staple, we know we can rely on Angiola Frasconi, whose chic creations make hiding a bad hair day seem like the best outfit decision ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angiolo Frasconi Official (@angiolo_frasconi)

Andrea Cardone

Cute and practical, what’s not to love? Andrea Cardone makes the kind of city-ready totes that are an essential in anyone’s wardrobe. We’ll take one in every color, please!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Cardone Italia (@andreacardoneitalia)

Pasotti

Move over, Mary Poppins! Since 1956, Pasotti has been the world leader in creating the type of luxury, fashion-forward, and high quality umbrella that you’d never dare leave behind on the bus. Wishlist!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasotti (@pasottisince1956)

Etici

Sustainable and chic Italian brand Etici has it all. Over the last quarter century, the Capri-based company has been promoting the idea that being eco-conscious and environmentally concerned doesn’t mean sacrificing style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETiCi (@etici_madeinitaly)

