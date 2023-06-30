Chic Escapes: Designer Adriana Degreas’ Insider Guide To St. Barths

Adriana Degreas‘ sought-after resortwear needs no introduction to the jet set crew, thanks to her sustainable swimwear, scallop-edge dresses, and feather-trimmed kaftans. The Miami-based Brazil-native’s label is the first word in Carribbean-ready fashion, and so it makes total sense that she’s teamed up with luxury resort Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth for an exclusive capsule collection of two swimsuits, bags, and beach bar-approved garments. The property has been carrying her creations for years, making this a natural next step. A longtime fan of the stylish French-speaking island, we couldn’t wait to get the scoop on her little black book.

How does travel inspire your work?

I use everything in my surroundings as a source of inspiration, from the scents to the sounds, to the landscape. As soon as I landed in St. Barth, I was impressed with the island’s stunning scenery and effortlessly chic one-of-a-kind atmosphere. The getaway gave me a profound sense of place which can be felt in each detail of our next collection.

What’s your favorite thing about St. Barths? When did you start coming to the island?

I loved St. Barths’ natural beauty, the scents, the free spirit and simple life of the island. I felt like a native. Rosewood ́s exceptional hospitality also left us with special long-lasting memories. From the natural pools in Grand Fond to the Colombier beach; the magic of the island makes every simple moment special. On my first trip, I wondered why I did not come earlier!

Tell us how you first started working with Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth a decade ago, and then how this capsule came about!

The partnership is a result of a longstanding and unique collaboration between Adriana Degreas and Le Guanahani, as the group has been one of our first European clients. Over this decade, we have worked closely with the hotel’s team to develop an immersive ‘plage privée’ experience.

What’s in the capsule and how do the pieces represent your brand, the hotel, and the island?

Through our signature shapes and designs, the capsule evokes the essence of the island’s and hotel’s simple pleasures and was developed to be a part of people’s personal journey into this natural wonder.

How are you styling and wearing the pieces for day and evening?

Our designs are known for transitioning from the plage privée to the night scene, where a great swimsuit can be worn with a kaftan by the pool, or with a bold skirt in the city or by the bar.

Where can we usually find you enjoying your morning in St. Barths?

I begin my mornings very early to enjoy the island’s stunning sunrise and start the day with that energy.

What do you always pack?

I love wearing a classic swimsuit with a flowing kaftan and I never leave my house without oversized sunglasses and our timeless flat sandal.

What are you reading and listening to this summer?

I am really into a popular Brazilian music for my go-to summer playlists.

Favorite beach?

I love Rosewood Le Guanahani quieter corner of St. Barths at Marigot Bay for a private sun-soaked and serene moment among the beautiful palm trees, and a relaxing boat trip to Colombier beach with its crystal blue water.

What’s usually in your beach bag?

Oversized sunglasses, a good book, and an Adriana Degreas silk panneaux.

Best St. Barths dish?

Every day while enjoying my breakfast, I have the best fresh juices. My favorites have a mix of extraordinary flavors like pitaya, carrot, cucumber, and orange. The local restaurants, Bonito and Sella, also provide a unique experience with special dishes with the island’s fresh ingredients and its iconic bathtub drink.

Go-to cocktail on the island and preferred setting?

My favorite drink is usually a Martini…however, I had such a delightful moment having a classic Negroni by the Beach House infinity pool at night with a stunning view over the Anse de Grand Cul-de-Sac lagoon, that I changed my mind!!

Early dinner or late night?

I have always loved good music and dancing; therefore, I would definitely go for a dancing night at Le Ti.

What’s a St. Barths hidden gem?

The natural beauty and scenery that dwells between the sense of peace and charm of St Barth. It ́s breathtaking sunrise and sunset and the tones and shades of blue you can find in the island’s waters, which resemble natural gems. The connection with the animals and nature is also very unique, I adored encountering turtles through the island. Additionally, the remarkable and different vegetation, that combines tropical and arid.

Sustainability underpins your brand—tell us how!

We are currently developing a very special project to neutralize our carbon footprint in the next couple months which we are extremely excited to announce soon. We will keep you posted!

What other values are important to your brand?

As a woman-led company, the empowerment of women and celebrate of their elegance and strength. The women who wear AD do not go unnoticed, they are avant-garde thinkers and enterprise in their own way. We also believe in building everyday together as a team and a community aiming for the highest quality products, service and experience. Additionally, in every collection we always work towards innovation so each piece and design can deliver something unexpected.

