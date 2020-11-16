PICS! Kate Bock Teases Details Of New Wellness Venture As She Covers Editorialist’s Holiday Issue

Canadian model Kate Bock has several new passion projects up her sleeve! Starring on the cover of Editorialist’s Holiday issue, the 27-year-old revealed what’s been keeping her busy and creative this year. First up, a new product launch, which she will reveal through the dedicated Instagram account, Love Kate.

She’s also been working closely with the New York City Wellness in the Schools program; which is focused on helping lower-income students gain knowledge about and access to better health choices. Through this, she has been involved in creating workouts for younger kids and she plans to make a series of videos to teach older students about how to prepare nutritious meals. (Fans of Bock can also catch her convenient and effective workouts on the Sculpt Society app!)

And in music to the ears of our readers Out East, the Sports Illustrated regular has also created a convenient and beautifully-designed guidebook to the Hamptons, with the help of a graphic designer friend. The ‘little black book’ of sorts comes after Bock was able to properly explore the area this summer, as she spent time there with her NBA pro other half, Kevin Love.

The Vancouver-native explains how Love, a five-time All Star, got used to helping her with the “complicated” process of shooting for brands and publications at home when necessary. But she’s quick to say she won’t be forcing him to become an Instagram boyfriend anytime soon.

The pair have just properly settled in to their first New York City apartment at 70 Vestry—the location for this glossy shoot—together, having recently redecorated the waterfront luxury condo to suit both their tastes. The couple have been dating since 2016, and also spend time at Love’s home in Cleveland where he is mainly based for work.

For the issue, Bock was photographed by Gilles Bensimon and styled by Erica Pelosini. Read the full scoop here!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.