9 Fashion Brands Focusing on Sustainability for a Cleaner and Greener Tomorrow

Many fashion brands are taking the initiative to make environmentally friendly choices and promote ethical fashion by supporting different causes, that reduce the negative impact the production processes has on the environment and communities within the supply chain. There are several ways fashion brands are contributing and doing their part by trying to minimize issues such as water wastage, promoting recycled materials, fair labor practices, women’s empowerment, and much more.

1. Reformation

This fashionable brand known for its chic silhouettes and trendy designs, focuses on sustainability at the centre of all their efforts. The brand works with the idea of calculating the cost of fashion beyond just the price tag, on “Refscale” they track the environmental footprint by calculating the gallons of water used and the amount of carbon dioxide emissions and waste involved in the production of every garment. This kind of transparency allows customers to make their shopping choices with their eyes wide open.

2. Amour Vert

For every tee you buy, Amour Vert plants a tree. So far, they have planted 304,225 trees in North America. The brand also partners directly with manufacturing mills by choosing to develop fabrics, that are sustainable with available raw materials and fibers, like organic cotton, Tencel and more.

3. Lee Jeans

In addition to several other sustainability efforts, Lee jeans launched Indigood denim — a signature collection that eliminates water from the dying process, producing a more sustainable jean. The brand also celebrated one billion litres of water saved during the water intensive finishing process for their denim products.

4. Grey State Apparel

Grey State introduced The Artisan capsule, offering a collection of embroidered sweat shirts with 20 percent of the proceeds donated to Malek Chowdhury Memorial Girls School, in order to empower women of Bangladesh with an education and opportunity to go to school. The brand also donates one dollar from every purchase to One Tree Planted, and has signed up on UPS Carbon Neutral shipping, where they use only recyclable and reusable shipping bags.

5. Monique Morin

This lingerie brand has introduced the Caress collection which is eco conscious and made of modal ultra soft plant based textile, using 10 to 20 times less water to produce.

6. Coclico

This modern, minimalist footwear brand partners with Native Energy to track their in-house carbon usage and offsets this amount by investing in international renewable energy projects.

7. ABLE

ABLE employs and empowers women as a solution to combat poverty. As the brand’s website says, “When a woman is economically empowered, her children and community thrive, making her crucial to eradicating poverty. ABLE is committed to ensuring every woman receives treatment and compensation reflective of her immense worth.” The brand publishes all their wages on their website in an attempt to be as transparent and accountable as possible.

8. Alternative Apparel

As a stylish comfort clothing line, the brand aims towards lessening their impact on the environment, by using recycled cotton and materials in manufacturing.

9. Saylor

The brand is taking a lot of steps to make themselves more sustainable — from creating monthly clothing groups out of sustainable alternative materials to offering a 10 percent discount to customers who email them copies of recent clothing donation receipts. Every bit helps and they are committed to moving things in the right direction.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.