10 Chic White Denim Pieces Under $100

by Nandini Vaid
Is it even summer if you haven’t rocked that all-white outfit yet? White denim pieces are undoubtedly a wardrobe stable to get through summer season in style. We put together a list of must-haves, priced under $100 that are on point and also affordable. Totally love!!

1. 8 BY YOOX Casual pants, Price: $40

8 By YOOX

2. Vero Moda Katrina Organic Cotton Denim Jacket, Price: $69

Vero Moda

3. Lee Women’s Legendary Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean, Price: $50

Lee Jeans

4. Brooks Brothers Stretch Denim A-Line Skirt, Price: $34.80

Brooks Brothers

5. Topshop Sofia Beach Denim Shorts, Price: $50

Topshop

6. PTCL Boxy Crop Jacket, Price: $27

PTCL

7. Liverpool Abby Frayed Crop Skinny Jeans, Price: $78.40

Liverpool

8. STS Blue Hayley High Waist Paperbag Denim Shorts, Price: $49

STS Blue

9. Eloquii High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans, Price: $89.95

Eloquii

10. Frame Le High Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, Price: $88

Frame

