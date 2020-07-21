10 Chic White Denim Pieces Under $100

Is it even summer if you haven’t rocked that all-white outfit yet? White denim pieces are undoubtedly a wardrobe stable to get through summer season in style. We put together a list of must-haves, priced under $100 that are on point and also affordable. Totally love!!

1. 8 BY YOOX Casual pants, Price: $40

2. Vero Moda Katrina Organic Cotton Denim Jacket, Price: $69

3. Lee Women’s Legendary Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean, Price: $50

4. Brooks Brothers Stretch Denim A-Line Skirt, Price: $34.80

5. Topshop Sofia Beach Denim Shorts, Price: $50

6. PTCL Boxy Crop Jacket, Price: $27

7. Liverpool Abby Frayed Crop Skinny Jeans, Price: $78.40

8. STS Blue Hayley High Waist Paperbag Denim Shorts, Price: $49

9. Eloquii High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans, Price: $89.95

10. Frame Le High Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, Price: $88

