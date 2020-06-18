12 Amazing Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Sunday, June 21st is Father’s Day! Need some last minute ideas? We got you covered!

1. Stow The World Class Tech Case in Sapphire Blue and Grey, Price: $670

2. Daniel Patrick X James Harden X Adidas Hoodie, Price: $144

3. The Bijan Limited Edition Pure Silk Tie Set, Price: $950

4. Atelier Paulin Original Nude Men’s Cufflinks Argentium, Price:$210

5. The Sis Kiss Men Custom Men’s Cord Name Plate Bracelet, Price: $80

6. Marcelo Burlon County Of Milan Falls Wings Card Holder, Price: $112

7. The Company Store Gravity Weighted Blanket, Price: $259

8. Proud Be Strong Zipper Pullover, Price: $78

9. Bijan Black and Teal Slip On Sued Loafers, Price: $1800

10. Sleepy Jones Altman Robe, Price: $198

11. John Varvatos Artisan Eyewear JV103, Price: $778

12. Soulfeel Custom Crystal Photo Frame, Price: $150

