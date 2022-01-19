News

Five Jewelry Brands To Know Before You Head To Las Vegas Apparel

by Julia Oakes
written by Julia Oakes
Magnolia Charms; zoWEE Jewels

We’re just one month out from Las Vegas Apparel! Kicking off on the West Coast from February 12-15, the follow-up to last August’s inaugural event promises the chance to discover over 50 brands showcasing contemporary, young contemporary, fashion accessories, plus size fashion, childrenswear, and more. Are you excited? Of course you are! Here’s your curated tip sheet for the not-to-miss jewelry brands to know before you go! Viva Las Vegas! 

Magnolia Charms

A go-to for charms, trinkets, and hair accessories alike, Magnolia Charms is no slacker when it comes to keeping what’s trending on its shelves. From gold hoops and coin layering necklaces to retro claw and butterfly, you’re guaranteed a refreshing look at an affordable price.

enewton

Offering refined staples made from quality materials that can elevate any look with ease, jewelry retailer enewton is an expert when it comes to timeless classics. And that’s exactly what founder Elizabeth Newton (ah, it all makes sense!) wanted to do: provide only the best selection of shower-, sweat-, and swim-resistant pieces that she would don herself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by enewton design (@enewtondesign)

Jonesy Wood

Hand-crafted with precious metals and semi-precious stones, each Jonesy Wood piece aims to build up a certain confidence in its wearer. And namesake founder Wood does just that—with an impressive selection of eco-friendly, must-have jewels, from vintage to fine and everything in between.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonesy Wood (@jonesywood)

Time After Time

Providing sleek wrist companions for over 30 years, watch retailer Time After Time excels in both quality of product and consumer experience. With a selection of 40 different brands to choose from, you’re destined to find your next timepiece among its 5,000+ piece inventory. Clock’s ticking!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Time After Time Watches (@tatwatches)

zoWEE Jewels

Calling all the SoCal ladies! Each zoWEE Jewels piece is inspired by founder JoAnn Doxakis’ endless creativity and leaning towards a boho-chic aesthetic. From oversized charms to precious gems, zoWEE has you covered. Walk, don’t run—select pieces are already sold out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zoWEE Jewels (@zoweejewels)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

Five Brands Exhibiting At Las Vegas Apparel...

The Daily Gift Guide: Splurge-worthy Jewels

Las Vegas Apparel Is Back For 2022!...

How Pasquale Bruni’s Eugenia Bruni Is Leading...

Daily Gift Guide: Special Jewelry Finds Under...

Daily Gift Guide: Divine Jewelry Options Under...

Elizabeth Sulcer On Vintage Chanel Ornaments, What...

Top 5 Celebrity-Owned Jewelry Labels

How San Diego-based Loghman Jewelers Elevates the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X