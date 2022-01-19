Five Jewelry Brands To Know Before You Head To Las Vegas Apparel

We’re just one month out from Las Vegas Apparel! Kicking off on the West Coast from February 12-15, the follow-up to last August’s inaugural event promises the chance to discover over 50 brands showcasing contemporary, young contemporary, fashion accessories, plus size fashion, childrenswear, and more. Are you excited? Of course you are! Here’s your curated tip sheet for the not-to-miss jewelry brands to know before you go! Viva Las Vegas!

Magnolia Charms

A go-to for charms, trinkets, and hair accessories alike, Magnolia Charms is no slacker when it comes to keeping what’s trending on its shelves. From gold hoops and coin layering necklaces to retro claw and butterfly, you’re guaranteed a refreshing look at an affordable price.

enewton

Offering refined staples made from quality materials that can elevate any look with ease, jewelry retailer enewton is an expert when it comes to timeless classics. And that’s exactly what founder Elizabeth Newton (ah, it all makes sense!) wanted to do: provide only the best selection of shower-, sweat-, and swim-resistant pieces that she would don herself.

Jonesy Wood

Hand-crafted with precious metals and semi-precious stones, each Jonesy Wood piece aims to build up a certain confidence in its wearer. And namesake founder Wood does just that—with an impressive selection of eco-friendly, must-have jewels, from vintage to fine and everything in between.

Time After Time

Providing sleek wrist companions for over 30 years, watch retailer Time After Time excels in both quality of product and consumer experience. With a selection of 40 different brands to choose from, you’re destined to find your next timepiece among its 5,000+ piece inventory. Clock’s ticking!

zoWEE Jewels

Calling all the SoCal ladies! Each zoWEE Jewels piece is inspired by founder JoAnn Doxakis’ endless creativity and leaning towards a boho-chic aesthetic. From oversized charms to precious gems, zoWEE has you covered. Walk, don’t run—select pieces are already sold out!

