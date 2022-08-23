Kristina Blahnik On The Future Of Manolo Blahnik and Growing Up With A Legendary Uncle

Who better for Manolo Blahnik to entrust the next generation of his business to than his niece Kristina Blahnik? As the brand’s CEO, she brings a rare mix of business experience and creativity and a background in architecture to keep the company going for generations to come. The London-based exec tells The Daily what it was like growing up with the legendary designer and what it’s like working with him today.

What have been some of the great lessons you’ve learned from your uncle?

Curiosity. He is one of the most curious people. That has made him one of the most cultured people in the world. He is a complete academic in quite a lot of fields. He could probably do a lecture course on the history of film and art. He is an avid reader and absorber of information and a disseminator as well. That hunger comes from a deep curiosity.

How did you get involved in the company?

I got involved from the age of 6. When the shop closed, my job was to brush the suede shoes. I grew up in a world where I was contributing. I suppose shoes were in my bloodstream from when I started living with them and in them. From my whole teen years to when I was an architect in my early thirties, I was still always involved. In 2009, I had my practice and there was a moment in my life where lots of roads connected and joined; it was a moment of knowing I needed to do this now. I got to a juncture in my journey as an architect where I felt the need to try something different. I suppose there was a natural draw to what my family had started. The second generation’s job is to protect the legacy and evolve it into the next stage of its iteration.

You’ve had different roles throughout your time there. When did you finally become CEO?

In 2013, I got entrusted with the CEO role, which is still a long-running joke in my family because my uncle isn’t very good at acronyms. CEO sounds so corporate, and we’re not corporate. I’m not a title person at all. I like to say I’m a creative strategist. That’s what architects are. They strategize creative outcomes. That’s how I like to think of myself.

What is the creative process like between you and your uncle?

He’s the wealth of knowledge in terms of traditions. His own motto is “Without tradition, we are nothing.” He’s very much the encyclopedia that will come up with the initial concept and designs, and I will then feed in and ask questions and be curious. We start conversations and I will then layer on more interpretations of his vision to ensure that there is this globality for the product. What is demanded and needed for one territory is different from another territory.

Do you typically see eye-to-eye on design?

Yes and no. It’s important not to because that’s where excitement and conversation happens. There’s no point in saying you love something if you don’t. He’s very vocal.