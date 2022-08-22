Daily News: Natalie Massenet Tells It Like It Is (And Showcases Her Amazing New Home), Harry Styles Goes Global For Rolling Stone, Pat McGrath’s Newest Collab, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Natalie Massenet opens up about being ousted from Net-a-Porter as she proudly reveals her latest project

Net-a-Porter founder and fashion retail pioneer Natalie Massenet sat down with WSJ. Magazine for their Women’s Fall Fashion Issue and gave them an exclusive first look at her and partner Erik Torstensson’s latest collaboration: Donhead House. A former rectory in the English countryside, Donhead House took six years for Massenet and Frame founder Torstensson to transform. In the accompanying interview, the couple gives insight into how they met, came together, and their latest labor of love: the understandably massive undertaking which was renovating the English property to achieve their vision for the ideal family retreat. (The couple and their family live in adjoining townhouses in Manhattan full-time.) In the piece, Massenet tells writer Josh Levine about how it felt to part with Net-a-Porter after its owner decided on a merger with Yoox. “This wouldn’t have happened today. You would not kick a female founder out of her very successful business for a bunch of guys to take it over and run it. It just wouldn’t happen.” Indeed, the 57-year-old entrepreneur said it took her some time to reframe the experience, and no longer cringe every time she saw a Net-a-Porter delivery van. “A couple of years later, I was like, Every time I see one of those vans, I’m going to say, I made that. I should be proud—although I do think they should wash the vans.” WSJ. Magazine‘s Fall Fashion Issue hits newsstands Saturday August 27. Peep inside the stunning home, below, in the meantime.

Harry Styles covers Rolling Stone as the first-ever global cover star

Harry Styles seems to be not just the man of the hour, but the man of the year. Today, Rolling Stone released its September issue, which features the As it Was singer as the publication’s first-ever global cover star. In this exclusive cover story, Styles delves into what has been a monumental year for him both personally and professionally, including his latest album Harry’s House, his two upcoming films—My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling, and even his upcoming roles in Marvel’s Eternals franchise. Beyond this, the burgeoning silver screen star got candid about certain fans’ complicated relationship with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, his political views, the importance of kindness, therapy, and much more. When discussing his romantic life and some of his follower’s mistreatment of his partners, Styles stated, “It ’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.” Readers can now see Styles on all 14 editions of Rolling Stone worldwide.

Quannah Chasinghorse leads DKNY Fall ‘22 campaign

DKNY has launched its campaign for the Fall ‘22 season, entitled “Today I Feel.” Lensed by Sam Rock and styled by Edward Bowleg, the imagery stars rising modeling and activist Quannah Chasinghorse; Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson; singer-songwriter and activist Julia Cumming; and singer-songwriter Yendry. The portraits capture the liveliness of New York, on location in the Lower East Side and across Brooklyn’s rooftops. The text further enhances the range of perspectives and experiences associated with the modern New Yorker. Think: “Today I Feel Mischievous,” “Today I Feel Grateful,” or “Today I Feel Electric.” In tandem with this new campaign, DKNY is partnering with mental health organization the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to create a customizable sweatshirt with the campaign tagline “Today I Feel” as a prompt for customers to honor their feelings and inspire self-expression every day. The sweatshirt will retail for $129 and will be available for preorder on dkny.com and in select global retailers beginning Sept. 6.

Pat McGrath Labs reboots partnership with Supreme

Following the launch of their hit collab lipstick two years ago, which sold out in seconds, Supreme and Pat McGrath Labs are teaming up for a beauty capsule once again. However, this time, the duo is dropping a different style of product. More specifically, they will be debuting a trio of nail polishes in black, white, and red; marking the first time that either brand will dabble in nail color. The three-piece collection will be available on Supreme’s website on a yet-to-be-disclosed date. Stay tuned!

