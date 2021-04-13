If you thought you knew Justin Bieber, think again. The superstar singer and Drew House designer (who just dropped his new album “Justice”) is GQ‘s May cover star! And he is spilling all to writer Zach Baron in an unfiltered, revealing new interview. While disclosing the public missteps of his past, the 27-year-old is quick to call out one special person (aside from God) who helped him get out of his public emotional rut: his wife, Hailey.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to,” says Bieber in the cover story. “Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

In addition to his love for Hailey, God, and his recently-acquired positive outlook on life, the performer also discusses the difficulties of growing up in the public eye at such a young age—which led to a range of incidents that caused him to cancel a world tour amid increased emotional stress.

“I don’t want to let my shame of my past dictate what I’m able to do now for people,” he tells Baron. “A lot of people let their past weigh them down, and they never do what they want to do because they think that they’re not good enough. But I’m just like: ‘I did a bunch of stupid shit. That’s okay. I’m still available. I’m still available to help. And I’m still worthy of helping.’ ”

Here are some other highlights from his GQ interview:

Searching for normalcy: “I was working so much as this young kid that I got really sad, and I missed my friends and I missed normalcy. And so me and my friend hid my passport. The record label is freaking out, saying, ‘You have to do the Today show next week and you can’t find your passport.’ It takes a certain amount of days to get a new passport. But I was just going to do anything to be able to just be normal at that time.”

Getting tested for COVID: “There’s so many different tests. They get kinda weird, but it’s important for us, since we’re operating on such a big level, with so many people, that we keep everyone safe.”

On his past low points: “There was a sense of still yearning for more. It was like I had all this success and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

On trusting God: “It’s not audible. I don’t hear His audible voice. I don’t know if people do. I know people have said it, and in the Bible it talks about that, but I just never heard it. It’s more like nudges: Don’t do this. Or: Set these boundaries.”

Living an adult life: “I have meetings now, which I was never very good at. But now I’m like, ‘Okay, in order to be a healthy individual, this is what healthy adults do. They have schedules, they have calendars, they go by their calendar,’ and it’s beneficial, right? It’s not that it’s rocket science. But for me it’s like I lived this crazy lifestyle and this was just not the norm.”

Where he is now: “It’s just rewarding to be all that you were designed to be. And I believe that, at this point in my life, I’m right where I’m supposed to be, doing what I believe that God wants me to do. And there’s nothing more fulfilling.”

