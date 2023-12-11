Jezebel 2.0 is incoming. Jezebel is relaunching today—mere weeks after it was announced as defunct by G/O Media—with new ownership and editorial leadership. Lauren Tousignant has been named as editor in chief, and readers can already find new stories populating the website.

The snappy relaunch comes after the site was acquired by Paste Magazine in late November in an all-cash deal. Josh Jackson, founder of the digital destination, which was founded in Atlanta in 1998 as a print mag and covers beats including music, movies, TV, and gaming, told the NY Times that a world without the site’s service journalism didn’t “make sense…right now”—particularly given the political election on the horizon and the state of world affairs.

To resurrect Jezebel, Jackson had already announced he was committed to finding a team of writers and editors to shape the new chapter. Tousignant, a staffer at the no holds barred feminist-leaning website since 2022, had been acting as interim editor in chief in recent months and seemed a natural choice for the next iteration.

“We are delighted to welcome Lauren Tousignant as the editor in chief of Jezebel,” Jackson said in a release. “During her time as the interim EIC, Lauren showcased exceptional leadership skills and an unparalleled understanding of Jezebel’s ethos. Her passion for diverse voices and commitment to storytelling make her the perfect fit to lead Jezebel into its next era. We are confident that under Lauren’s leadership, Jezebel will continue to be a trailblazer in the digital media landscape.”

Hey! Sorry about that random little break lol, but Jezebel is back, we’re good, and we have a new home @PasteMagazine https://t.co/XDRhBfMVOS — Jezebel (@Jezebel) December 11, 2023

As per the alert, Jezebel will still be dedicated to championing diverse voices, sharp takes, and reporting that challenges the status quo. In turn, Tousignant added, “I am thrilled to lead Jezebel…This is a brand that helped me forge my own identity as both a journalist and a feminist, and I’m honored to have the chance to lead Jezebel into its next era—an era that includes the 2024 election and a political landscape where reproductive rights continue to be mocked, threatened, and banned. I’m committed to building upon Jezebel’s legacy and delivering more of everything that’s made it such a crucial voice over the last 16 years.”

The journalist, who’s an alum of the NY Post and Details among other publications, said her first port of call is finding new ‘familiar and disruptive’ voices to help populate the site and expand the readership. Watch this space!

