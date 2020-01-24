Events

The Italian Trade Commission and Project Celebrate “From Italy with Love”

Italian Trade Commission
Steve Gonzalez and O'Neill Gardner, and Victor Lopez (Sean Zanni)

On Sunday night, the Italian Trade Commission and Project hosted the soirée “From Italy with Love” at Dear Irving on Hudson at The Aliz Hotel in Manhattan. The evening was in honor of Made in Italy excellence and the 52 curated Italian fashion and accessory brands who showed at Project this season.

Italian Trade Commission

Paolo Guida and Garett Swann (Sean Zanni)

Guest included the ITA’s new head of fashion and beauty, Paola Guida, and Project’s president Lizette Chin. Preston Konrad, John Jenkin, Donatella Rosso, Francesca Vuillemin, Rudy Bundini, Bennett Chin, Garrett Swan, and Taras Romanov were also in attendance.

Party goers sipped on Aperol spritz, martinis, God Fathers, and Strega mules — quintessential Italian aperitivo cocktails — while overlooking the stunning city views on the 40th floor. Project winded down on Wednesday.

Italian Trade Commission

Lizette Chin, Jason Chin, and Jaclyn Bisantz (Sean Zanni)

Italian Trade Commission

Rudy Bundini (Sean Zanni)

