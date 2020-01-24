Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Which brand launched its ski collection at Snow Lodge Aspen?
Snow Lodge Aspen is the exclusive in-store retailer for the Kappa Ski collection, which officially launches in the U.S. today, coinciding with the opening of the X-Games. The line features a range of jackets, pants, and fleeces for both professionals and enthusiasts. A dinner and apres-ski event will be held in February during President’s Day weekend.
Robert Rodriguez was just named chief creative director of which iconic '70s New York brand?
Halston is shaking things up again, this time putting Robert Rodriguez at the helm. The designer is now chief creative officer of the New York label. “I always thought Robert Rodriguez was the perfect choice for leading the Halston brand,” said Andrea Scoli, president of Halston. “Having worked with him for so many years, I truly felt that his aesthetic and vision for Halston would be an asset to us in supporting our future growth.”
Who *didn't* walk in Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2020 Couture show?
Ever one for theatrics, the night kicked off with its cast clad all in black, presenting a funeral procession. From a coffin emerged Issa Lish, in an all-white baby doll ensemble. Things only ramped up from there. Coco Rocha — who’s career skyrocketed after she did an Irish step dance down JPG’s runway in ’07 — reprised her famous jig. Meanwhile, Dita von Tease and Rossy de Palma, two performers who have appeared on his runways several times, walked for one final hurrah. Boy George even popped up to perform “Back to Black.”
Which retailer did Kim Kardashian partner with to sell her shapewear line, Skims?
When Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear line, Skims, in September 2019 the company was entirely direct-to-consumer. Now, five months later, she has her first retail partner: Nordstrom. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings,” she said. “It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom.” Skims will be available through the retailer online and in 25 locations nationwide beginning February 5.
Which sneaker brand collaborated with Margiela for its Spring 2020 Couture collection?
The oversized sneaker trend has officially infiltrated the couture runways. Today, Maison Margiela revealed a collaboration with Reebok that is actually pretty cool. The Maison took Reebok’s Instapump Fury sneaker and added what is likely its best-known house code: the Tabi split toe. Honestly, this might be the most elegantly seamless crossover sneaker yet. It’s a marvel Margiela hasn’t done more Tabi-themed collaborations before.
Share your Results:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.