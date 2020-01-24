Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

When Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear line, Skims, in September 2019 the company was entirely direct-to-consumer. Now, five months later, she has her first retail partner: Nordstrom. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings,” she said. “It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom.” Skims will be available through the retailer online and in 25 locations nationwide beginning February 5.