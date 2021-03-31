Informa Markets Fashion, the powerhouse behind fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC, announced today a promising slate of events for the remainder of 2021! Following the success of their MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando in February, they’ll be returning to Florida for Miami Swim Week, DESTINATION: MIAMI by COTERIE on July 10-12, 2021 at Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach. COTERIE will also be returning in September in New York with the confirmed dates to be announced soon. The annual event is held at the Javits Center, which is currently a popular hub for New Yorkers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community through a variety of locations, event formats, and sizes,” says Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. “We will continue to announce events throughout the year in order to help retailers more efficiently respond to the quickening pace of consumer habits and demands and give our brands greater opportunity to move product, reengage existing accounts, and connect with new retailers.”

Informa Fashion Markets is also returning to Las Vegas this August. MAGIC Las Vegas, PROJECT Las Vegas, and SOURCING at MAGIC will all be back at the Las Vegas Convention Center from August 9-11. Informa also teased that new and refreshed show floor experiences are on the way. Brands and buyers can expect a refreshed show layout with women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel showcased alongside footwear, accessories, home goods, and gifts. They will also continue their education sessions.

“Consistent delivery of safety-led events will continue to be of the utmost importance in 2021,” Helfman says. “As seen at MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, this ‘proof of concept’ guided by Informa’s AllSecure safety measures, will carry forward with the help of state, local, and health authorities. While each event will require its own specific set of safety measures, the industry can expect that all future planning and organization of our events will be lead with the highest standards in safety, hygiene, and cleanliness.”

SOURCING at MAGIC, Informa Markets Fashion’s sourcing and supply chain market event for manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers from apparel and footwear manufacturing, textiles and materials to components, supply chain and technology solutions, will also return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 8-11, 2021.

