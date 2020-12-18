Sweats And Skin Fridges: Holiday Gift Guide With Sami Clarke

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: fitness influencer and trainer Sami Clarke, who’s using her social media to share effective workout routines, affirmations, and ways to give back to our communities this winter.

Best gift you’re giving this year?

This one is a little different this year. With so much that has gone on in 2020, I came across Sara Foster. She shared on her social platforms that she wanted to help families in need more than ever this year. She talked about how a lot of families were having to tell their kids that Santa will not be coming. I ended up putting together a donation workout with my partner to raise money for these families. Thanks to my incredible community, we got to gift families with their basic needs and toys for under the tree. It definitely was the best gift I gave this year.

Best gift you’re receiving this year?

I have been dying for a skin fridge! I would love to have my ice roller ready for me when I wake up, as well as some of my products all nice and chilled.

Best gift $25 or under?

A journal. Finding a special journal that is curated just for that person. It is something they can use every day.

Best gift in beauty?

A NuFace training device or anything Sonya Dakar.

Best gift in fashion?

A matching sweat outfit…since that is all we are thriving in nowadays! My favorites right now are Talentless and White Fox Boutique.

Best gift in home?

I am obsessed with Crate and Barrel wine glasses. I even use them to drink sparkling water out of at dinner to feel extra fancy.

Best gift for the exercise pro?

Headphones. If you have all your equipment, you need bomb headphones to blast your favorite playlist to get you excited for the workout. I have been wearing Urbanista, and I absolutely love them!

Best gift for fitness newbie?

A water bottle, with a STRAW! Starting to drink more water is one of my biggest tips on starting a healthy lifestyle.

Best at home fitness gift?

Resistance bands! They are so easy to take everywhere and you can do so many different workouts with them.

Best gift for caffeine lovers?

Matcha! Recently, I have been adding a lot of matcha into my days and I’m loving it. I found an amazing one that is so smooth with no bitter taste from Nekohama.

Best kitchen gadget?

Air fryer. I can’t live without it.

