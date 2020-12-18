Gift Guide: Jewelry & Trinkets From $100 – $10,000 That Will Take Your Breath Away

Consider this your one-stop-shop for sparkly and chic stocking stuffer ideas to suit everyone’s tastes at every budget. We’ll take one of each!
Under $100
Past Midnight, gold plated bracelet with zirconia stones, $58
Maison Miru, rainbow eternity hoop earrings, $59
Deborah Pagani, vegan leather bow scrunchie, $95
Under $500
Philip Crangi, two-stone brass ring wth diamonds, $280
Lady Grey Jewelry, pearl eyelet earring, $192
Electric Picks, gold filled chain necklace with vintage coin, $128
Elizabeth Moore, blue sapphire bracelet with sapphire rondels, $425
Julie Vos, pearl earrings with bead-in-diamond bar, $145
Monbouquette, 18-karat gold sunny mask chain, $139
Haverhill Collection, silver multi-stone ring, $395
Nakard by Nak Armstrong, heart drop earrings, $475
Under $1,000
Bliss Lau, conscious pendant, $745
Jamie Wolf, blossom drop earrings with white topaz, $990
Bea Bongiasca, baby vine tendril rose gold, enamel, and rock crystal ring, $675
Fewer Finer, vintage charm, $750
Sophie d’Agon, gold band with colored stones, $809
Rush Jewelry Design, pop butterfly charm, $980
Pamela Love, abstract pillar ring with diamonds and abalone, $760
Lagos, pearl cuff bracelet, $800
Betteridge, ruby and diamond hoop earrings, $580
Milamore, diamond ear cuff, $950
Ashley Zhang, pink tourmaline and diamond navette ring, $680
Under $10,000
Kendra Pariseault, Love One Another diamond heart ring, $2,400
Maria Tash, Diamond drape chandelier earring, $1,880
Colette, Elara necklace, $3,400
Anita Ko, palm leaf 18-karat rose gold diamond earrings, $1,700
Melissa Kaye, Ada 18-karat gold and diamond pinky ring, $2,750
Graziela, diamond baguette fringe earrings, $9,750
Carbon & Hyde, linked earrings with diamonds, $3,680
Karma El Khalil, rose gold chrysoprase diamond earrings, $7,590
Sorelina, Monroe coil ring, $7,500
Jemma Wynne, bespoke champagne diamond kite necklace, price varies
Retrouvai, tiered fantasy signet lion, $1,255
Foundrae, dream extended clip bracelet, $4,150
Dima Jewelry, hand-carved turquoise leaf earrings, $6,275
NeverNoT, diamond-encrusted pendant with enamel leaf, $6,730
Sarah Hendler, Pakistan Peridot Shirley Spear Cocktail Earrings, $8,500
Nomis, blue sapphire ear cuff, $2,490
Deborah Pagani, disco fringe earrings, $9,520
Grace Lee, pavé pear demi hoop diamond earrings, $4,380
KATKIM, pearl crescendo ring, $2,730
jolly bijou, moon necklace with pink sapphires and white opal, $1,725
Future Fortune, diamond cylinder ring with brushed finish, $7,200
Arman Sarkisyan, Cupid’s arrow earring, $8,910
