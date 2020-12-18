Gift Guide: Jewelry & Trinkets From $100 – $10,000 That Will Take Your Breath Away

Consider this your one-stop-shop for sparkly and chic stocking stuffer ideas to suit everyone’s tastes at every budget. We’ll take one of each!

Under $100

Past Midnight, gold plated bracelet with zirconia stones, $58

Maison Miru, rainbow eternity hoop earrings, $59

Deborah Pagani, vegan leather bow scrunchie, $95

Under $500

Philip Crangi, two-stone brass ring wth diamonds, $280

Lady Grey Jewelry, pearl eyelet earring, $192

Electric Picks, gold filled chain necklace with vintage coin, $128

Elizabeth Moore, blue sapphire bracelet with sapphire rondels, $425

Julie Vos, pearl earrings with bead-in-diamond bar, $145

Monbouquette, 18-karat gold sunny mask chain, $139

Nakard by Nak Armstrong, heart drop earrings, $475

Under $1,000

Jamie Wolf, blossom drop earrings with white topaz, $990

Bea Bongiasca, baby vine tendril rose gold, enamel, and rock crystal ring, $675

Fewer Finer, vintage charm, $750

Sophie d’Agon, gold band with colored stones, $809

Pamela Love, abstract pillar ring with diamonds and abalone, $760

Lagos, pearl cuff bracelet, $800

Betteridge, ruby and diamond hoop earrings, $580

Milamore, diamond ear cuff, $950

Ashley Zhang, pink tourmaline and diamond navette ring, $680

Under $10,000

Kendra Pariseault, Love One Another diamond heart ring, $2,400

Maria Tash, Diamond drape chandelier earring, $1,880

Colette, Elara necklace, $3,400

Anita Ko, palm leaf 18-karat rose gold diamond earrings, $1,700

Melissa Kaye, Ada 18-karat gold and diamond pinky ring, $2,750

Graziela, diamond baguette fringe earrings, $9,750

Karma El Khalil, rose gold chrysoprase diamond earrings, $7,590

Sorelina, Monroe coil ring, $7,500

Jemma Wynne, bespoke champagne diamond kite necklace, price varies

Retrouvai, tiered fantasy signet lion, $1,255

Foundrae, dream extended clip bracelet, $4,150

NeverNoT, diamond-encrusted pendant with enamel leaf, $6,730

Sarah Hendler, Pakistan Peridot Shirley Spear Cocktail Earrings, $8,500

Nomis, blue sapphire ear cuff, $2,490

Grace Lee, pavé pear demi hoop diamond earrings, $4,380

KATKIM , pearl crescendo ring, $2,730

jolly bijou, moon necklace with pink sapphires and white opal, $1,725

Future Fortune, diamond cylinder ring with brushed finish, $7,200

Arman Sarkisyan, Cupid’s arrow earring, $8,910

