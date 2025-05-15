For Nicola Peltz Beckham, SPF Runs In The Family

Nicola Peltz Beckham‘s no stranger to SPF! The actress, writer, and producer has kept the sun protectant in her skincare routine for decades. Now, she hopes to encourage others to use it every day through her new Melanoma Awareness Month partnership with ISDIN and its Fusion Water Magic SPF 40. Beckham’s also become an SPF connoisseur in her family, having learned about SPF from her mom over the years—and now, encouraging husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham to use it, too! Below, we catch up with Beckham on the importance of sunblock, red carpet beauty, and her summer plans.

How did you become interested in SPF?

My mom has always told me how important SPF is, my whole life. I really remember even just the smell, and her putting it on me as as young as I can remember. It’s just been a massive and important part of my routine forever. I was always trying new sunblocks, because I do think there are highlights to different things, and for awhile I was trying different ones. If I wanted to put on makeup, I found that it would pill. When I tried the ISDIN sunblock, I was really amazed at how hydrating it is for your skin, and how beautiful it lays under makeup—it really does last the 12 hours! Of course, if you’re on the beach, you should reapply sunblock, but I do feel like this one is really beautiful.

You mom sounds like quite the SPF influence for you!

Growing up, my friends would always be like, “Oh my goodness, your mom is so beautiful. How is she so beautiful? She doesn’t look her age. How does she have eight kids?” And my whole life, my mom was like, “Stay out of the sun, wear sunblock, and drink water.” That’s just her thing that she would tell us all the time. I’m 30 years old, and she still tells me the same thing! She actually bought a ton of ISDIN for herself and my whole family, because I have the link in my bio. She was like, “I couldn’t figure out the link, but I went on the website and I bought about 30 bottles!” I was like, “Oh, good, mom. I’m really happy. You have to tell me if you like it” And she really loves it! That made me happy.

You’ve tried lots of SPFs! What makes the ISDIN Fusion Water Magic Formula different?

I think the formula is really unique. It has really unique ingredients, and I really, truly love the way it lays on my skin. You almost could use it as a moisturizer. I always tell Brooklyn [Beckham] he has to wear sunblock. He doesn’t even have a face wash or a moisturizer or anything! When he puts on the sunblock, he’s like, “Oh yeah, it just does both. It feels like a moisturizer.” Which I think is so right, because of how hydrating it is, which I really like. Sometimes it dries quickly on the skin when you apply it, and it doesn’t have that white cast. It really just goes into your skin.

Are you influencing Brooklyn to have a full skincare routine?

We’re going on five-and-a-half years of being together. If they ask for grooming on a shoot or red carpet, it’s very rare he even takes it up. I’ve never seen something get ready faster in my life! I love how I’m in hair and makeup for two hours, and then he’ll be like, “Let me know 10 minutes before you walk out the door, and I’ll jump in the shower.” He’s very minimal, easy, fast.

Do you always have SPF in your bag or when you’re traveling?

I always have it in my bag when I travel. I always pack it with me when I go somewhere. I really try to put it on every single day. I try my best! But there was one time that I really remember very clearly, where I had sunblock on my face, and I didn’t have any on my chest or my arms. My face was not burned at all, and my arms and chest were literally lobster-color red. So, I really learned my lesson that day!

You mentioned your mom taught you about SPF! What other beauty tips have you learned from your friends or family?

My mom is my everything. I always ask her about everything. I remember being very young and watching her put on makeup, and it just felt so glamorous. I was so in awe. Honestly, when I put on makeup, whether it’s 10 minutes running out the door or an hour, if I’m going to a birthday party, whatever it is, and even if it’s someone else doing my makeup, I really find it so fun. I find it so therapeutic. It’s something you do for you every day, or once a week, whenever you find the time. For me, I feel artistic and therapeutic every time I do my makeup. I really love the whole process. And I’m definitely a girly that watches TikTok, and I fall for everything, and I buy everything. Right now I am obsessed with the Tarte freckle pen on my nose—I love it. Brooklyn never comments specifically on things. But lately, he’s like, “Oh my God, you did your freckles today. I love them.” So, it’s a fun thing I love to do.

Speaking of makeup, you’ve had a lot of beauty moments on the red carpet—including the Met Gala. For those big events, does your beauty routine change or stay the same?

I really feel so lucky and blessed to be able to work with such incredible creative teams. Hair and makeup is such a privilege, to be able to work with them and have them do their artistry on me, every single time I get the opportunity to work with a new artist, or whether it’s the same artist. I went to the Met one year, and Kate Lee did my makeup, she did my makeup for my wedding, and she’s been doing me since I was 17. Either reconnecting or meeting new artists, I get so excited to hear their processes and whether they are obsessed with a moisturizer or a foundation, and just talking about products with them is so much fun for me. I really enjoy getting my hair and makeup done. I love talking about the products, and I love watching people do what they love to do.

Last year your film, Lola, which you wrote, directed and starred in, was so impactful. What advice do you have for up-and-coming actors and actresses who want to direct, write, or grow their skill sets?

I wrote that film when I was 23, and it took me a really, really long time. I didn’t know how much I loved writing. The reason it came up was because I would journal as my character, just to get into character. I would send it to my acting coach, and she was like, “Oh, I really love your writing.” I was like, “Oh, no, no, these are for you,” because she would ask me to do them, so I would send her them. But I really did realize how much I loved it. My advice would just be, if you really love something and you can’t go a day without thinking of it, just do it. Do not be scared to fail. I have failed so many times. My parents are like, “It’s only a failure if you don’t try.” You’ve just got to go for it and do what you love. I really do believe that. As long as you give your everything, 110%, and you lead with your heart, there’s, there’s no downside to that, ever.

Summer’s coming up—and we know you’ll have your SPF on! What vacations do you have lined up this season?

I am filming in June. I can’t [share] the project yet, but I’m so excited about that. After that, Brooklyn and I go to meet my family for our summer vacation. I’m really excited to do that and have some family time.

