It’s In The Stars: Perfect Party Fashion Picks For Aries

In pursuit of holiday fashion inspiration? While dress codes might be somewhat obsolete this season, we looked to the cosmos for tried-and-true guidance on what to wear, with a little help from fashion’s favorite astrologer, Francesca Vuillemin.

Dynamic Aries has been given an extra boost, with a full eclipse in your Gemini giving you wings to forge ahead and achieve your ambitious goals on your multiple projects. Take the opportunity to set your intentions on the new moon eclipse in Sagittarius to further your momentum. Wearing ruby red, lemon, and burnt orange will support the fiery energy in the heavens making for a productive month.

Staud, Abbi dress, $245

Victoria Beckham, V-neck chain midi dress, $1,750

Michael Kors, metallic halter dress, $195

Monse, velvet one-shoulder drawstring dress, $1,290

Marc Jacobs, The Love dress, $450

Tove, tie-detailed cotton poplin mini dress, $445

Saks Potts, metallic-tone sleeveless midi dress, $382

Brandon Maxwell, woven gown, $2,395

Mara Hoffman, Anita dress, $325

Anna Quan, Halle dress, $300

Tory Burch, quilted yoke dress, $696

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, Kloty draped dress, $695

Lela Rose, lace flutter-sleeve midi dress, $1,890

Silvia Tcherassi, Albarella dress, $1,800

