Yes, New York Fashion Week is still happening. Here’s the 411 on safety from the man with a plan himself: Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Governor confirmed that the shows will indeed happen from Sept. 13-17, albeit looking different than usual.

In a press release sent to The Cut, he proudly stated, “New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent. The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance.”

So, what will the events look like? For starters, there won’t be a celebrity-heavy FROW, or indeed an audience at all. The exception to the rule is that outdoor events can happen, with up to 50 people in attendance (talk about the VIP list becoming a VVVIP list.)

Of course, face coverings will be mandatory (accessorizing potential: infinite), social distancing is non-negotiable, and everyone—that means designers, models, staff, vendors, guests—will have to comply with New York State’s travel advisory. It’s reported that tests and health screenings, such as temperature checks, will also be de rigueur.

Now, for the exciting stuff… who will show?

While the full schedule is still shrouded in some mystery, names like Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff, Monse, Nicole Miller, Alice + Olivia, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatara, Christian Cowan, Frere, Jonathan Simkhai, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, and Veronica Beard are participating.

More brands are expected to reveal plans about their ‘phygital’ plans imminently too! The CFDA will be releasing more plans tomorrow.

