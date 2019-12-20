Editor’s Pick: The Suarez Sisters’ First Perfume Natalie Dylana

What: The first perfume from influencers Natalie and Dylana Lim Suarez, Natalie Dylana is a genderful fragrance that blends cedarwood, orange blossom, jasmine petals, and fig.



Who: Born and raised in Los Angeles, Natalie and Dylana came to New York and started their fashion blogs in the late 2000s. Loyal followings and opportunities to work with brands like Cartier and Sephora followed. Today, they have over 850,000 followers on Instagram and are in high demand as photographers and models for everyone from Kate Spade, Rebecca Taylor, and Mackage to Bumble, Shopbop, and Olay.

Why: This brand new fragrance makes the perfect last-minute holiday gift. It’s playful, sensual, and a little edgy and although the styling of the bottle is quite feminine, the scent is not overly sweet or floral.

“As sisters, we represent duality on the daily,” says Natalie, “and our fragrance is all about this duality, taking contrasting ingredients and making them work beautifully together.”

Where: Scentbeauty.com

How (much): $50

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.