Editor’s Pick: Shoshanna Raya Top

What: This white chiffon, eyelet-stitched top is a sweet reminder that a simple blouse can do no wrong. With a flattering v-neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, a smocked hem, and ruffled tiers able to elevate any outfit to the next level, this wardrobe staple deserves to be the first pick in your sartorial draft.

Who: Shoshanna Gruss is the namesake designer we all know and love. Over her two-decade long career, the mom-of-three has built up a massive fan base of not just celebrities, but women from every walk of life who come to her season after season for pieces that fit seamlessly into their lives, without sacrificing style.

Why: While its figure-flattering cut is simple in design, the feminine detailing make the Raya Top a stand out among its competitors. Slip into it with ease and pair it with a trusty denim of your choosing, just like Shoshanna herself. No matter how you choose to style it, you’re destined to turn heads. With some sizes already sold out, you might want to be prompt…

Where: Shoshanna.com

How much: $330

