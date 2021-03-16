Editor’s Pick: Oscar de la Renta’s New Fragrance, Alibi

What: Alibi is the first fragrance launched by Oscar de la Renta under co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. Just like the designers’ cohesive vision for the house, Alibi is a scent that’s simultaneously feminine, chic, and empowering.

Who: Kim and Garcia, who are also the industry darlings behind five-year-old brand Monse. The pair—who are Daily regulars by now!—are so in synch when it comes to both what their customer wants and how to create it for her. Read more about their backstory and how they were selected to run the major design house here.

Why: As if you needed more incentive to try out this sensual and captivating fragrance, which boasts top notes of mandarin and ginger blossom, as well as vanilla orchid and amberwood, just take one look at the goddess that is Irina Shayk in the smoldering ad campaign. Sold!

How much: $98

Where: oscardelarenta.com