Editor’s Pick: ETRO x Harris Reed

What: Maximalists, unite! In a perfectly aligned meeting of the minds, ETRO and Harris Reed have teamed up on a limited-edition of silk genderless blouses. And while the capsule is current and speaks to the moment (what with Harris being the designer on the tip of everyone’s tongues and all), it actually pays a nod to the past too thanks to the use of upcycled archival fabrics.

Who: Wunderkid designer Harris Reed has been having a moment as of late, and rightly so. The emerging young talent has a steadfast belief around sustainability without sacrificing luxury. Coupled with ETRO’s rich history and archives chock full of whimsical and bohemian Paisley prints,

Why: It’s always a joy to see luxury labels get involved in a project that repurposes and upcycles deadstock fabric. It’s even better when it looks this good! The fluid, unisex capsule will comprise of two pussybow styles in various shades and Paisley and floral prints. In the words of Reed, “They are completely one of a kind and a very limited run of each, which I feel, is part of the beauty of demi-couture due to its intimate buying format. I hope this brings a new way of looking at luxury fashion, not only in the way of gender and fluidity but also the idea of upcycling and the beauty behind it.” We’ll toast to that!

Where: etro.com

How much: $1,580