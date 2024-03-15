Editor’s Pick: Haven Well Within Dulci Collection

What: Haven Well Within’s Dulci collection bridges elegance and comfort, blending the allure of beautifully-soft lace with the practicality of a four-way stretch. The Dulci Unlined Bralette and Perfect Coverage Bra are both distinguished for their molded cups and opaque design, offering medium to full coverage that feels as good as it looks. Accompanying these are the Dulci High Leg Brief, Bikini, and Thong, ranging in coverage but combining the same commitment to flattering fit, laying flat against the skin for seamless wearability under any outfit.

Who: Lifestyle brand Haven Well Within is all about enjoying life’s calmer moments, whether that’s those spent unwinding at home or enjoying being out and about feeling your most comfortable self. As a thoughtfully-curated destination of chic and luxe items, you can rest assured that every little thing has been meticulously designed by the experts to enhance your wellbeing, and that starts with what you put closest to your body.



Why: The Dulci collection is an extension of Haven Well Within’s commitment to combining aesthetic appeal with a sense of effortlessness and ease. The collection’s use of feminine lace that feels soft to the touch ensures each piece gently hugs the body, providing the perfect fit without sacrificing style. From unlined bralettes for lounging around in to supportive underwire bras that go great with your favorite blouses and t-shirts, there’s something for every preference and need.

Where: havenwellwithin.com

How much: from $14

