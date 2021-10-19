Daily News: Zendaya Named CFDA’s Fashion Icon Of The Year, Chloé Sevigny Fronts Zara Campaign, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

CFDA will honor Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the Model Alliance

At the upcoming CFDA Fashion Awards, the Council will award Zendaya with the Fashion Icon accolade in recognition of her global impact on fashion. In a release, the CFDA noted how the multi-hyphenate has been a longtime supporter of emerging designers and how in 2013 she launched Daya by Zendaya; a gender-fluid design offering in a full-size range. In recent years, the Emmy Award-winning 25-year-old has collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger and is currently a spokesperson for Lancôme, Bulgari, and Valentino. Meanwhile, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will receive the inaugural Face of the Year Award at the ceremony, stated to take place on November 10, as a nod to her many magazine cover stories with the likes of ELLE, InStyle, L’Officiel, Tatler, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and W Magazine. The Model Alliance will also receive the Positive Social Influence Award. Founded by Sara Ziff, the New York City-based non-profit has been instrumental to creating labor rights protections for talent and promoting safe working conditions across the industry.

Tiffany & Co. debuts Date Night film with Beyoncé and Jay-Z

As a bonus addition to the About Love campaign starring powerhouse couple Beyoncé and Jay Z, Tiffany has released a new mini movie—which even includes a special guest appearance from Blue Ivy and the Carter family’s doggo. Set in New York City with the couple riding through the metropolis in the back of a Rolls Royce sharing pizza and champagne (…exactly what our date nights look like too…), the Dikayl Rimmasch-directed project puts a spotlight on some of the most impressive rocks we’ve ever seen. Namely, the legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, the 10-carat Ailsa diamond ring, and the six-carat Ribbon Fan earrings by 1960s jewelry design icon Jean Schlumberger.

Chloë Sevigny stars in chic Zara Home campaign

Welcome to chez Chloë! The original NYC it girl, who welcomed her first child last summer, is back in front of the camera. In a short film for Zara Home titled The Last Line, written and directed by Fabien Baron, Sevigny is seen prepping for a new role while making herself at home in José Marques da Silva’s art deco masterpiece, Casa de Serralves, in Porto, Portugal. The campaign for Zara Home effectively showcases the Spanish retailer’s elevated offering of objects, furniture, textiles, and tableware. Launching today, it’s also the first time that Zara Home is shoppable on the main Zara website. On your marks….

Megan Fox x boohoo drops today

Teaming up with boohoo, actress Megan Fox has revealed her first-ever co-designed collection. Launching on site today, the range consists of over 40 styles that speak to the star’s bold and unabashedly sexy sense of style. Think: an animal print trench coat, sultry thigh-high boots, a retro padded-shoulder blazer dress, a figure-hugging one shoulder mini, and more! With a size range of 2-24, prices run from $12 to $120. In a release, Fox thanked her stylist Maeve Reilly for helping her rediscover her love for dressing up. “I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo! I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.”

COTERIE announces 2022 dates

COTERIE New York will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center for its two keystone NYC events. The company announced today that the 2022 dates are: February 27, 2022 – March 1, 2022, and again on September 18-20, 2022. As ever, the event will feature new brands and top sellers from categories including advanced contemporary and contemporary apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty. EDIT, COTERIE’s advanced international collections, will also be in town. The

September event will welcome the return of destination, COTERIE’s swimwear and resortwear offering. According to a release, COTERIE New York’s February and September editions will feature “curations,” such as minority-owned and sustainable brands. In July 2022, COTERIE will once again head south to Miami during Swim Week with destination: miami by COTERIE, the women’s resortwear and swimwear market event.

