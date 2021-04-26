Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Vanity Fair Instagram Portrait Studio taps Quil Lemons

The Vanity Fair Instagram Portrait Studio’s Oscars photos were snapped this year by none other than Quil Lemons. The 23-year-old photographer, who recently broke the record as the youngest photographer to shoot a cover for the magazine, was selected to lens the winners, and the movers and shakers at the final awards show of the season. From Zendaya to Glenn Close, see highlights from the studio session below—and find more stunning shots on Vanity Fair‘s Instagram.

Valentino launches book club with Belletrist

For the newest Valentino Collezione Milano campaign, which celebrated Valentino’s connection to literature and the arts, the brand has tapped none other than Belletrist for a special project. The Emma Roberts-founded book club has partnered with Valentino on “The Narratives,” where Valentino Writers campaigns will be displayed in the windows of nine different independent bookstores: Sweet Pickle Books (Manhattan, NY), The Lit Bar (The Bronx, NY), Books Are Magic (Brooklyn, NY), The Golden Notebook (Woodstock, NY), Semicolon (Chicago, IL), Book Soup (Los Angeles, CA), Baldwin and Company (New Orleans, LA), Loyalty Bookstores (Washington, D.C.), and For Keeps Books (Atlanta, GA). The brand has made a donation to each store. Visitors will also receive Writers Campaign posters and tote bags from April 21—28. Happy reading!

Ella Emhoff x Batsheva is available to pre-order

Ella Emhoff and Batsheva’s knitwear collab is almost here! The quirky dress designer and the step-daughter of Vice President Harris are joining forces on a three-piece capsule, which is available for pre-order until May 7 on Batsheva’s website. Priced from $150-$280, the collection features a pastel crochet bag, tank top, and corset top that are reminiscent of Emhoff’s own designs. As illustrated by the campaign imagery, they can be worn separately or layered over Batsheva Hay’s whimsical dresses. Elle previously reported that Emhoff’s last knitwear drop sold out within hours—so if this collection is anything like it, we advise you to have your credit cards at the ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

MR PORTER launches MR PORTER FUTURES design mentorship program

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, MR PORTER is launching a new initiative for menswear designers. MR PORTER FUTURES, a talent search that opens today, aims to discover and coach new international designers and introduce them to the global fashion industry. Three applicants—solo or duo designers—will be selected for the year-long program, running from September 2021-September 2022. Each will undergo a range of workshops with the MR PORTER team and later design and develop their own responsibly-sourced collections, which will be available on MR PORTER’s online store and app in September 2022. Applications are open from today until June 6 on the brand’s website. What are you waiting for?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR PORTER (@mrporter)

PROJECT plans 2021 events

Fashion trade platform PROJECT will return for in-person events this summer! The second half of 2021 will see the events giant, organized by Informa Markets Fashion—which hosts MAGIC, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC, among others—refocusing on new business strategies. Now, PROJECT will increase its category labels for buyers and feature men’s and women’s brands side-by-side. The first of these, PROJECT: Miami, will debut at Florida’s Fountainbleu Miami Beach from July 10-12, at the same time as Destination: Miami by Coterie. Expect a curated collection of brands, as well as exclusive on-site activations! BRB—we’re booking our tickets to Miami for some fashion fun in the sun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COTERIE (@coterie_show)

Dumbgoods launches “Clueless” capsule collection for film’s 26th anniversary

We’re totally buggin’! Streetwear brand Dumbgood, known for pop culture collabs with Peanuts, Seinfeld, and “Kill Bill,” has partnered with iconic rom-com “Clueless” for a ’90s-inspired collection. The line features slides, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tote bags printed with the film’s logo and an array of cast photos, celebrating the movie’s timelessness and impact on fashion—just in time for its 26th anniversary. “’Clueless’ is such an iconic teen movie. It really made that whole genre important again, and I think inspired a ton of our favorites from that era,” said the brand’s founder, Amelia Muqbel, in a statement. You can now shop the collection, which ranges from $26-$75, on Dumbgood’s website.

Balenciaga makes DMX t-shirt to benefit late rapper’s family

Over the weekend, Balenciaga designed a t-shirt paying tribute to the late rapper DMX (AKA Earl Simmons), who passed away earlier this month. Made at the request of Yeezy, the tribute top features a portrait of Simmons, with the left and right sleeves respectively featuring his birth date and death date. Net proceeds from the shirt will benefit Simmons’ family. The collaboration is sold out at the moment—but keep your eyes on the website in case there’s a restock!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

