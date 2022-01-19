Daily News: Maluma Is Versace’s New Face, Glossier’s Emily Weiss Is Pregnant, RIP Gaspard Ulleil, A Virgil Tribute, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Maluma fronts Versace’s Spring Summer ’22 campaign

As if we couldn’t get enough of Colombia’s pretty boy, Maluma has now been announced as the newest face of Versace for their SS ’22 menswear campaign. Maluma has had a steady relationship with Versace over the past few years, wearing the brand on stage and on red carpets—he was even Donatella’s date to the 2021 Met Gala! The duo has decided to further solidify their work relations, landing him a spot front and center alongside his furry best friend, Buda. “He’s a forward thinker and never scared to challenge himself,” Donatella said in a release. “He’s the kind of man that makes a difference and makes the world a better place—this makes him the perfect Versace man!” We’re excited to see what the future hold for Maluma and Versace, but when you’re as easy on the eyes as he is, the possibilities are infinite!

Chanel ambassador and actor Gaspard Ulleil dies tragically

French actor Gaspard Ulleil has died following a tragic skiing accident on Wednesday in the French Alps. While skiing down the mountains, Ulliel collided with another skier and suffered serious brain trauma. He was immediately transported via helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble, where he sadly passed away. Ulliel was one of France’s best-known actors and a regular campaign star for Chanel fragrances. Notably, he delivered a powerful performance as designer Yves Saint Laurent in Bertrand Bonello’s ‘Saint Laurent’ and had also landed a role in Marvel’s upcoming ‘Moon Knight’ alongside Oscar Isaac, which is set be released sometime in 2022. Ulliel is survived by his six-year-old son Orso and his girlfriend. The funeral service will be held Thursday in Paris.

Louis Vuitton continues to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh

Even after his untimely death in November 2021, Virgil Abloh continues to receive support from Louis Vuitton. Louis Vuitton and Nike have announced that they will release a limited-edition drop of the late designer’s Air Force 1 sneakers. The shoes debuted last June as part of the fashion house’s Spring 2022 collection and have been long awaited ever since—though only 200 pairs will be auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York! Proceeds will reportedly go to the Virgil Abloh “Post Modern” Scholarship Fund, which the designer launched for Black fashion students in 2020. Abloh’s contributions to the fashion industry are undeniable, and Louis Vuitton and Nike are offering his legacy a chance to continue to give back to the community he helped create.

Kenzo is preparing to land in Paris

Ever since Kenzo announced Nigo, founder of A Bathing Ape, as its newest creative director, the industry has been patiently waiting for his debut—and the time has finally come. Nigo is set to debut his first collection on Sunday, January 23 during Paris Fashion Week Mens. As a refresher, Nigo has solidified his name within the fashion industry by helping create brands such as Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, and by working adjacently with names such as Pharrell and the aforementioned Abloh. With such an extensive resume in streetwear—this is sure set to be one collection debut worth tuning in for!

Baby buzz for Emily Weiss and Negin Mirsalehi

Baby fever is sweeping our feeds! Emily Weiss, founder and CEO of Glossier Inc. has announced that she’s expecting on Instagram. The entrepreneur posted two pictures in which her tank top is lifted just over a baby bump. “Ruby is going to be a big sister,” she wrote in her caption, “Very excited to say, I’m pregnant and due in June.” On a similar note, haircare brand founder Negin Mirsalehi has also announced that she is pregnant—following on from her recent engagement. Online, she filled in her almost-seven million followers about her excitement as well as the setbacks she faced when trying to get pregnant. “…We [were] told it was going to be very hard for us to get pregnant,” she says, “So its our little miracle baby and we’re so incredibly grateful for that.” Congratulations to the next generation of beauty moguls!

