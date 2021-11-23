Daily News: Dua Lipa Launches Lifestyle Platform, Kaia Gerber In This Season’s Best Fashion, Hailey Bieber’s Bday Outfit, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Hailey Bieber celebrates turning 25

Hailey Bieber celebrated another trip around the sun in fitting style yesterday, dressed in figure-hugging velvet Saint Laurent and glistening chandelier earrings. The stylish supermodel spent the evening with husband Justin, who also shared a sweet message to his wife of three years on Instagram to mark the day. “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife,” he wrote in a post shared to his 205 million followers. Cute!

Dua Lipa launches weekly newsletter, Service95

We had Gwyneth & goop, Meghan Markle & The Tig, Blake Lively & Preserve, Kourtney Kardashian & Poosh—and now, Dua Lipa has bestowed Service95 on the blogosphere. The performer has revealed her latest labor of love, a free weekly newsletter brimming with her insider recommendations. From hotspots, culinary musts, up-and-coming talent, and travel to stories and pop culture snippets, the 26-year-old promises it’ll savvy, laugh out loud, and left of center. The Brit star promises there’ll be surprises for those who sign up ASAP—which you can do so here.

Kaia Gerber is Elle’s latest cover star

Say hello to Elle’s newest cover girl, Kaia Gerber. The newly-single supermodel stars in an editorial styled by Alex White and lensed by Nathaniel Goldberg, showcasing the season’s most joyous Resort looks from labels like Celine, Chanel, David Koma, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and more. From a sequined tux by Azzaro Couture to that widely talked about red velvet Gucci suit, let the 20-year-old beauty show you some alternative ideas for your upcoming holiday calendar.

Altuzarra Home Collection is here

Rest assured your surroundings are as chic as you are with the launch of the Altuzarra Home Collection. The range speaks to quiet luxury, comfort, individuality, and sustainability, with a limited-edition offering of woven blankets, pillows, and baskets handcrafted in partnership with Peruvian and Mexican craftsmen. For the blankets, which can be monogrammed, the brand identified family-run, women-owned textile producers in the Peruvian Highlands committed to Fairtrade practices such as fair wages for over 2,000 local artisans and former miners in need. Similarly, the woven baskets in the collection are made in partnership with a community of artisans, supporting over 50 families in a remote and vulnerable region of Southern Mexico. The pieces will launch at the end of November online and in select retailers, with prices starting at $195.

