Instagram launches debut digital fashion magazine

Extra! Extra! Instagram has just released the first issue of its new digital magazine, Instagram Insider. Revealed at an “Instagram Presents: Fashion & Beauty Edition” panel hosted by Eva Chen last week, the title aims to inspire IG users on the latest trends. Instagram Insider: Fashion & Beauty Issue aptly focuses on fashion and beauty, covering topics like stick-on beauty, Latin-American fashion creators, and the best picks from its Shop—plus a Q&A answering people’s top IG questions (yes, we learned there’s a specific process to getting that blue check mark!). You can check the ‘zine out for yourself today on Instagram’s blog.

ThirdLove enlists ANTM’s Nigel Barker for new star search

Intimates apparel brand ThirdLove is looking for its next campaign star—and it could be you! Across various social media platforms, their “Everyday Woman Model Search” has begun, inviting women of all ages, shapes, looks, and more to represent the brand in a future campaign. “Noted fashion photographer” (!!) Nigel Barker will be a leader for the selection committee as well—so winners will be surely lensed by the best in the business!

Vanessa Bryant’s “Mambacita” line pays tribute to Gigi

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who tragically lost her life in a helicopter crash alongside her dad Kobe in January 2020. On what would have been her daughter’s 15th birthday, Bryant has released a unisex tie-dye clothing collaboration with accessories brand Dannijo, according to Popsugar. All proceeds from the sweatshirts—either sold individually, or as sets with matching sweatpants for kids and adults—and masks go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (“Mambacita” is featured in bright pink and red lettering throughout the collection). At this time, the entire collection, which ranges from $24-$332, is sold out—but you can receive notifications when they become available from Dannijo’s website.

Dany Garcia releases first GSTQ fashion collection

Businesswoman and CEO Dany Garcia has just released her first fashion collection. GSTQ, Garcia’s newly-launched label (short for “God Save the Queen”), focuses on polished pieces that are effortless, modern, and versatile. This makes sense, given her business background as owner of the XFL and the visionary behind brands like VOSS, ZOA Energy, and Under Armour’s Project Rock line. Garments range from a v-neck jersey to a chic wrap sweater and sharply draped hooded jumpsuit, all in a sleek palette of black, gray, cream, and tonal blues, greens, and pinks. The offering comes in sizes from XS to 3XL, ensuring style for everyone. You can shop the 42-piece collection, which ranges from $48-$285, on GSTQ’s website today.

