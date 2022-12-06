Anna Wintour Hosts Screening Of Living, Chopard Opens At The Crown Building, Plus! What Are Gen Z Really Obsessed With?

Stars join Anna Wintour for a special screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ Living

Film buffs and fashion figures flocked to the Crosby Street Hotel last night for a special screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ Living. On hosting duty for the night was Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, who was supporting her longtime close friend Bill Nighy who stars in the flick. Among those in attendance were the film’s director Oliver Hermanus and writer Kazuo Ishiguro, as well as Nighy; who’s become the subject Oscar whispers for his role in the 1950s-era drama about a government official diagnosed with a fatal illness. They were joined by a stylish crowd of A listers, including Hugh Jackman, David Harbour & Lily Allen, Sienna Miller, Andrea Riseborough, Jesse Williams, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Josh Groban, Donna Karan, Annie Leibovitz, David Rasche, Geneva Carr, Tovah Feldshuh, Richard Schiff, Ben Ahlers, Kathryn Leigh Scott, Celia Weston, Huma Abedin, Daniel Benedict, Derek Blasberg, Bee Carrozzini, Georgina Chapman, Mrs. Annette De La Renta, Natalie Massenet, Anne McNally, Wendi Murdoch, Emma O’Connor, Charlie Shaffer, Sally Singer, Sophie Sumner, Chloe Malle, Will Welch, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker.

Chopard ushers in a new era on Fifth Avenue with a glittering celebration

Chopard has a new address. After 15 years on Madison Avenue, the world-famous luxury diamond and watch brand has moved into chic new digs on Fifth Avenue. And not just any digs—Maison Chopard’s flagship is now found at the iconic art deco Crown Building, home also to the distinguished Aman Hotel New York. Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, co-president of the Swiss-based family-ran company, called it a full circle moment, as his grandfather Karl Scheufele II had arrived in New York City the same year the building was completed, 1921, to find work as a goldsmith. At the boutique, the Happy Diamonds and Happy Hearts collections are found on the ground floor, while the lower ground floor showcases gent’s watches in the Gentleman’s Lounge. Upstairs, dazzling creations dreamed up by Caroline Scheufele can be admired in the Haute Joaillerie lounge sitting around tables made entirely of amethyst. Joining Caroline and Karl-Friedrich Scheufele at the grand opening last night were Uma Thurman, Katie Holmes, Maria Borges, Maye Musk, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Pete Davidson, Liev Schreiber, and Fai Khadra, who also attended an exclusive dinner held at Arva at the Aman Hotel afterwards to truly toast to the occasion.

Instagram’s Trend Report 2023 is here

Put down your crystal ball—Instagram has done all the digging and forecasting for you! Today, the platform launched its second annual all-seeing, all-knowing Trend Report with specific reference to its Gen Z userbase. Serving as a data-backed guide to cultural and social trends as defined by the age group, the report is an interesting read which reveals that issues like climate change, recycled fashion, expressive beauty, and cultural curiosity are high on the agenda for the coming year. Furthermore, the report revealed insights into everything from shopping and sustainable habits to politics and even dating. As per Instagram, one IG is the new dating app: In 2023, Gen Z plans to use platforms like IG for dating and connections. Instagram looks set to become a challenger to traditional dating apps, with many Gen Z willing to use the platform to forge romantic connections next year. But all’s not fair in love and social media, kids. Some 39% of respondents said that having bad taste in memes would make their crush less attractive (read: ick factor) and almost half of Gen Z users said they wouldn’t date someone with an incompatible astrology chart. Read the full report right here!

