Daily Events Diary: Kim Jones Comes To Town, The Outnet Celebrates Menswear Launch, Mulberry’s Night Out, Jonathan Simkhai Store Opening, And More Parties To Peruse

Fendi celebrates the launch of “The Fendi Set: From Bloomsbury to Borghese”

At its Upper East Side flagship boutique, Fendi hosted an intimate reception and a book signing with Kim Jones OBE, the brand’s artistic director of womenswear and couture, and renowned photographer Nikolai von Bismarck. The photo book, “The Fendi Set: From Bloomsbury to Borghese,” is inspired by Jones’ love for Bloomsbury—a movement named after the Bloomsbury group which included English artists and writers Vanessa Bell, Duncan Grant, Roger Fry, Clive Bell, and Virginia Woolf as they met in the Bloomsbury district of London in the early/mid-20th century. The tome, which features copies of letters and diary entries from those in the Bloomsbury Group alongside photos taken by von Bismarck, celebrates Jones’ debut year at Fendi and his Spring ’21 Bloomsbury-inspired couture collection for the brand. Jones and von Bismarck were joined by friends of the house, such as Bella Hadid, Ajani Russell, Precious Lee, Lily Allen, Rebecca Dayan, Tommy Dorfman, Meghan Roche, as well as Fe and Paola Fendi of the Fendi family.

Images: BFA

Words: Maya AlZaben

The Outnet launches menswear shopping experience in the US

The Outnet was joined by every stylish menswear influencer and editor in the city last night, for a dinner and cocktail reception at Great Jones Distillery. The celebration was in honor of the luxury e-tailer’s menswear vertical, now available to US customers. Among those who turned out in force to get a sense of the offering were Igee Okafor, Moti Ankari, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Christian Bendek, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Alexandra Mondalek, Nolan Meader, John Sledge, Delanique Millwood, Justin Livingston, Davis Burleson, Jaerez, and many more.

Images: BFA

Mulberry hosts dinner at Hotel Chelsea

To celebrate its new 100 Wooster Street Flagship Opening & Softie Zine launch, Mulberry brought together a well-heeled crowd at newly-reopened The Hotel Chelsea. Campaign star and the Zine’s model, Ella Emhoff, was joined for cocktails and dinner at the Bard Room by Rainey and Margaret Qualley, Katerina Tannenbaum, Nicky Hilton, Tina Leung, Ezra William, Julia von Boehm, Sophie Sumner, Casey Fremont, Dylana Suarez, Natalie Lim Suarez, Candace Marie, Alioune Badara Fall, Brianna Lance, Yan Yan Chan, Marcos Fecchino, Nelson Tiberghien and Isabelle Chaput, Pippa Bennett Warner, Karen Blanchard, Anaa Saber, Mary Leest, and more. After dinner, there was a special performance by Rainey Qualley followed by a reading by poet Seashell Coker, who also contributed to the Zine.

Images: BFA

Jonathan Simkhai toasts to new Soho store

Tyrell Hampton and Julia Fox were among those on hand to help designer Jonathan Simkhai cut the ribbon on his new Soho digs. The store, at 158 Mercer Street, features an art installation and exhibit of photos featuring friends of the brand including Hailey Bieber and Lourdes. Among those who turned out in force for cocktails, wine, and sounds by model/DJ Memphy were Lameka Fox, CT Hedden, Selah Marley, Lucien Smith, Ama Elsesser, Dede Lovelace, Nikki Mcguire, Maria al Sadek, Louis Mayhew, Young Emperors, Ajani, Odalys Pena, Imani Randolph, Xunami Muse, Xenia Adonts and more…

Images: BFA

Coach ‘went all out’ for Pride at The Monster

Coach introduced “Go All Out For Pride,” its message in support of the LGBTQIA+ community this Pride month with a celebration at The Monster. The bash was hosted in collaboration with Saucy Santana, Benito Skinner, Joel Kim Booster, Linux, The Icon Meeka “Queen Mother Alpha Omega,” and Sasha Calle—all of whom will be featured as part of Coach’s “Go All Out For Pride” campaign. Saucy Santana also performed, while revelers enjoyed DJ sets by Aquaria and Oscar NnÞ of Papi Juice. Among those in the crowd were Bowen Yang, Raja, Matt Rogers, Conrad Ricamora, Tommy Dorfman, Andrew Ahn, Parker Kit Hill, Alok V Menon, Kimberly Drew, Ty Sunderland, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Adam Eli, Richie Shazam, Ben Draghi, Bayli, Justine Biticon, Leyna Bloom, Alexander Roth, Ajani Russell, Ama Elsesser, Celeste Yim, Leiomy Maldonado, Kandy Muse, Milk, Jaboukie Young-White, Raquel Willis, Honey Balenciaga, Matthew Mazur, Dashaun Wesley, Xunami Muse, Lemon, Scarlett Envy, Jasmine Rice, Jan Sport, Dahlia Sin, Eli Brown, Sage Adams, Eric Sedeno, Clara Perlmutter, CT Hedden, and Janelle No. 5, among others.

Images: BFA

Mattel Creations celebrates pop-up shop at Fred Segal

Mattel Creations has launched its first-ever physical pop-up shop, now at Fred Segal. To celebrate, the brand was joined by special guests Aleali May, Kristopher Kites, Blue the Great, who had the opportunity to catch a glimpse at the Mattel Creations collectors’ items. Products available at the pop-up include the Aleali May x Barbie Wardrobe Set, Kristopher Kites x Masters of the Universe ‘Orko’ Chain Necklace, Evan Mock x Hot Wheels 1987 Toyota Pickup North Shore Edition, and the Vera Wang Barbie Doll from The Barbie Tribute Collection, among others. Additional guests on the night included Ashlee Keating, Junebug, Margie Plus, Saucy Santana, Shantel Jackson, and The Bloom Twins.

Jon Bon Jovi & Jesse Bongiovi celebrated the annual NYU Hospitality Investment Conference

Jon Bon Jovi and son Jesse Bongiovi attended a party thrown by Accor & Ennismore during the NYU Hospitality Investment Conference. The party was hosted by Sébastien Bazin, CEO & chairman of Accor; and Sharan Pasricha, founder & co-CEO and Gaurav Bhushan, co-CEO of Ennismore at The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in New York City. The VIP event featured special video messages from Kendall Jenner, John Legend, and Aaron Paul, as well as performances by DJ Kieren Taylor and electric violinist Sarah Charness. Guests also enjoyed an aerialist showcase, Tuscan fare by Italian butcher Dario Cecchini of Carna steakhouse, coffee by Lavazza, and a Therabody experience station.

Autentica 504 land in New York

Italian luxury retailer Autentica 504 hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the launch of its first ready to wear capsule collection and a one-day only fashion archive pop-up shop that happened in Soho the following day. Guests joined team members in town from Italy at Gem Wine by Flynn McGarry, while hearing more about the plans for the new site—which brings together designers such as Rick Owens and Balenciaga alongside its own brand which is designed by an anonymous US designer.

UGG celebrates its FEEL HEARD campaign with panel featuring Laverne Cox

This Pride Month, UGG is focused on destigmatizing mental health for the LGBTQIA+ community. To nod to its Feel Heard campaign, the brand enlisted Pride 2022 campaign star ALOK and Laverne Cox (she/her) to feature in a panel discussion highlighting mental health awareness, resources to support LGBTQIA+ youth, and the importance of allyship. The talk was moderated by The Trevor Project—to whom UGG is proudly donating $125,000 this month. Along with ALOK, the brand’s additional FEEL HEARD campaign stars Chloe Vero, Isa’ah, Seb Moralez, Robert, and Orren.

Images: Getty

Hollywood gathers for launch of Sans Gêne

A-listers gathered at WeHo hotspot Delilah recently for an intimate dinner to celebrate the launch of gender fluid brand Sans Gêne. Notable attendees, including OffSet, Luka Sabbat, Zack Bia, G Eazy, Reign Judge, Bloody Dior, and Bladi (A$AP Rocky’s photographer who also captured the evening’s events), were outfitted in pieces from the inaugural Pre-Fall ’22 collection, of which a portion of proceeds will benefit the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Images: Bladi

